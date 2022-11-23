Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Flu season in CT coming earlier, hitting harder this year
Connecticut is facing an earlier-than-usual flu season with a substantial swell in cases, about 6,000 so far and 102 hospital admissions, Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said Monday, even as the state is dealing with a crush of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young children. The first flu death of...
Journal Inquirer
NAACP masks its irrelevance with hysteria about nooses
Most serious crime in Connecticut occurs in the cities and most of its victims are members of racial and ethnic minorities. Last week in Hartford two men were shot on Buckingham Street and survived, but two other men, young brothers, were shot and killed in an apartment on Barker Street.
Vernon roads closed Friday for Winterfest
VERNON — The town-sponsored Winterfest 2022 starts at 6 p.m. Friday with a Torchlight fire truck parade. Much of downtown Rockville will be closed to traffic during the event, including from West Main Street at Union Street to East Main Street at Court Street, until around 9 p.m. All...
Journal Inquirer
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday. The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano...
Journal Inquirer
Summer drought not drying up all the Christmas spirit
This year’s stock of Christmas trees didn’t feel the heat when a Stage 2 drought hit southeastern Connecticut during the summer. But the seedlings sure did. The young trees, generally, are shorter than 3 feet tall and aren’t quite large enough to survive extreme heat spells on their own.
Journal Inquirer
CT essential worker bonuses to be cut for all but lowest-income
More than half of essential workers who qualified for state-funded coronavirus pandemic bonuses will receive discounted payments under modifications the General Assembly adopted Monday. The Senate voted 33-0 shortly after 9 p.m. to approve the revised bonus schedule as part of an omnibus measure that also extended the state’s gasoline...
UConn football LB Jackson Mitchell, DB Tre Wortham named to All-New England team
Linebacker Jackson Mitchell and cornerback Tre Wortham helped fuel a UConn defense that ranked 31st nationally in turnovers gained (20) and 54th in turnover margin. On Sunday, they were rewarded for that work by being named to the New England Football Writers 2022 University Division All-New England team. Mitchell, a...
Journal Inquirer
UConn men move up to No. 8 in Associated Press poll
The UConn men’s basketball team’s move up the Associated Press’ top 25 poll continued this week. Coming off their Phil Knight Invitational tournament win, the Huskies moved up 12 spots to No. 8 in this week’s poll, which was announced Monday. UConn received 1,099 points. It’s...
