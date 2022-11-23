ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday. The company, which is...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a nearby hospital after he was shot in an east Raleigh neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Peacenest Drive, which is just off N. Rogers Lane south of New Bern Avenue, Raleigh police said.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Yuck! 600+ gallons of wastewater overflows from Durham sewer, city says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham said they had to contain a sewer spill after hundreds of gallons of wastewater overflowed from a manhole Friday morning. At about 10:35 a.m., staff with the city’s Department of Water Management said they received an alert that the manhole at 1447 NC-54 Highway was overflowing.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Employee fatally stabbed in Johnston County gas station

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County gas station employee was fatally stabbed around 6 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deadly stabbing after deputies pulled a person from the woods behind the Murphy Express along North Carolina Highway 42 at approximately 7 p.m.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
RALEIGH, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Cary NC

Cary is a pretty, leafy city immediately to the west of the larger metropolis of Raleigh. With a population of around 175,000, it’s a good-sized city with plenty to keep visitors and residents occupied while having a more laid-back vibe than its larger neighbour. With more of a quiet community atmosphere, it’s a more relaxed alternative to the hustle and bustle of Raleigh.
CARY, NC
cbs17

GoFundMe created for float driver charged in girl’s death in Raleigh Christmas parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh’s Christmas parade last weekend. According to the fundraiser, Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, set up the GoFundMe because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy