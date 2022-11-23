Read full article on original website
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
cbs17
Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday. The company, which is...
cbs17
Lanes reopen after downed tree caused heavy delays on Wade Ave. toward RDU, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a downed tree caused heavy delays on Wade Avenue westbound heading toward the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday morning. It comes the morning after Thanksgiving as some people may be trying to make it to the airport in time for their flight.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a nearby hospital after he was shot in an east Raleigh neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Peacenest Drive, which is just off N. Rogers Lane south of New Bern Avenue, Raleigh police said.
cbs17
1 arrested in connection to stabbing call with injuries in Downtown Raleigh, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they responded to a stabbing call in Downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning. Officers said the call came in around 6:52 a.m. on East Martin St. One man was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, according to police. They said he was taken to...
counton2.com
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The calls were released to CBS 17 one day after Hailey’s parents, Trey and April Brooks shared a...
Durham preps for 'The Bullpen,' new social district allowing for alcohol to-go
DURHAM, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new social district is set to take effect next week. “The Bullpen” is set to take effect Thursday, Dec. 1. It will allow for people to drink beer, wine or cocktails from participating businesses within the newly-created downtown social district from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
cbs17
Yuck! 600+ gallons of wastewater overflows from Durham sewer, city says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham said they had to contain a sewer spill after hundreds of gallons of wastewater overflowed from a manhole Friday morning. At about 10:35 a.m., staff with the city’s Department of Water Management said they received an alert that the manhole at 1447 NC-54 Highway was overflowing.
cbs17
Employee fatally stabbed in Johnston County gas station
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County gas station employee was fatally stabbed around 6 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deadly stabbing after deputies pulled a person from the woods behind the Murphy Express along North Carolina Highway 42 at approximately 7 p.m.
cbs17
Man killed in Friday night shooting near apartment complex, Cumberland County deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after a shooting in Cumberland County Friday night, according to deputies. At about 10:42 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 3500 block of Town St. near Fayetteville and Hope Mills in reference to a shooting. They said they...
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
cbs17
Girl dies in hit-and-run on Raleigh’s Hillsborough Street, police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A young girl has died after she was hit by a car on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh Friday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The crash happened in front of Ole Time BBQ near SecurCare Self Storage and the intersection at Bashford Road just after 7:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department also told CBS 17.
cbs17
12-year-old dies, Raleigh police seek driver after girl hit by Hyundai hybrid that fled scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17
Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
One person hospitalized, 10 people displaced after house fire in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The American Red Cross is helping about 10 people find temporary housing after a Saturday morning fire at a split-level home, according to the Durham Fire Department. The fire department said one person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and back pain after Durham firefighters arrived around...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's in Raleigh
cbs17
10 set up with temporary housing after house fire in Durham, fire officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham fire officials say 10 people are temporarily displaced after a fire at a split level house Saturday morning. At about 11:06 a.m., the Durham Fire Department was called to a reported house fire on the 500 block of Red Oak Ave. When crews got...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Cary NC
Cary is a pretty, leafy city immediately to the west of the larger metropolis of Raleigh. With a population of around 175,000, it’s a good-sized city with plenty to keep visitors and residents occupied while having a more laid-back vibe than its larger neighbour. With more of a quiet community atmosphere, it’s a more relaxed alternative to the hustle and bustle of Raleigh.
Goldsboro woman dies in single-vehicle wreck, highway patrol says
A 24-year-old Goldsboro woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight Thursday.
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
cbs17
GoFundMe created for float driver charged in girl’s death in Raleigh Christmas parade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh’s Christmas parade last weekend. According to the fundraiser, Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, set up the GoFundMe because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”
