Kendall Jenner's latest street style snap is a masterclass in minimalism, with one notable element missing: trousers. The model was this week spotted in Los Angeles leaving a photoshoot in nothing but a pair of heeled slingbacks, black Calzedonia tights and a classic navy knit crewneck. The entire look — including the exposed underwear detail — was fresh off Bottega Veneta's Spring-Summer 2023 runway, and was completed with one of the label's $4,200 brass-handle Sardine Bags and an armful of yellow sunflowers.

1 DAY AGO