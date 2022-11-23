Read full article on original website
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
After falling in title game in Caymans, LSU basketball looks for improvement vs. Wofford
After LSU’s heartbreaking loss to Kansas State on Wednesday night, Matt McMahon delivered the speech almost every coach gives his team after its first setback of the season. It’s right there in the college basketball coaching manual, the one where he tells his team it’s been however-many years since a team finished the season undefeated.
Three LSU Players to Watch Against Texas AM
Tigers will need production from their playmakers to end the regular season on a high note, defense must show up.
brproud.com
GAME BLOG: SU Jags beat GSU Tigers at 49th Annual Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic returns to the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for its 49th year Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The Southern University A&M Jaguars (6-4) take on the Grambling State University Tigers (3-7) for the historic matchup. Where to watch the game:. TV:...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M
While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
NOLA.com
College football: Southeastern Louisiana hosting Idaho in FCS playoff game
For the second straight season and third time in the past four years, Southeastern Louisiana’s football team will be hosting an FCS playoff game when the Lions meet Idaho at 6 p.m. Saturday in Strawberry Stadium. The Southland Conference champion Lions (8-3) are ranked No. 17 in the FCS...
LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Darron Reed
Darron Reed has flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn. The 4-star defensive lineman from Georgia, who was a huge piece to the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class, announced the decision Friday afternoon via Twitter. A Columbus, Ga. native, Reed is an under the radar prospect in the state that...
gueydantoday.com
VC going back to the semifinals
BATON ROUGE — The Vermilion Catholic Eagles advanced to the semifinals for the second time in three years by doing what they do best. The Eagles, 12-0, beat Southern Lab, 17-7, in Friday’s quarterfinal round of the Division IV Select Playoffs. VC will play St. Martin’s Episcopal at...
fox8live.com
Southern roars to win over Grambling in Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Southern relied on its defense and a decent ground game to get past Grambling in the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Jags (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) came away with a 34-17 win over the Tigers (3-8, 2-6 SWAC). The Southern defense sacked Grambling quarterback Julian...
NOLA.com
Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run
Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
Texas A&M-LSU midnight yell moved up to 7 p.m. due to forecasted heavy rain, lightning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the final Fall football game of the 2022 season, Texas A&M has announced that midnight yell will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 due to forecasted heavy rain and lightning later in the evening. The Aggies are set to host...
brproud.com
WATCH: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Geaux Nation team is getting you ready for the Bayou Classic. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Residents in the Baton Rouge area...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Thanksgiving Day once choice for local football
Many of you likely viewed at least some NFL football during your Thanksgiving Day festivities. Tonight, some of you will venture to Denham Springs to watch the Bearcats vie for another win in their quest to return to the Superdome. And Saturday, the Bulldogs will play their final game of the season in Joe Aillet Stadium while the Grambling Tigers battle the Southern Jaguars in the annual Bayou Classic.
dawgpost.com
Line Released for Georgia Bulldogs' game with LSU Tigers in 2022 SEC Championship Game
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are set to tee it up against the Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in 2022 SEC Championship Game. No. 1 Georgia was a favorite against Alabama a season ago in the SECCG. This year the Bulldogs are a considerable favorite to win the program’s 14th SEC Championship.
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
NOLA.com
First-year Southern coach Eric Dooley returns to New Orleans roots for Bayou Classic
There were two things you could always count on with Eric Dooley during his days at Fortier High School in Uptown New Orleans. “He was always going to dress sharp and he was always going to have his hair cut,” said Maurice Hurst, one of Dooley’s teammates at Fortier.
LSU Reveille
Black LSU 26 Instagram account provides community, connection for campus' underrepresented communities
A university as large as LSU can be intimidating for freshmen, especially freshmen of minority populations. To support students of color and provide a community in a sea of nearly 38,000 students, an Instagram account, Black LSU 26, was created to bring under-represented communities together. A predominantly white institution, LSU’s...
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown football team Final Four-bound after overtime win over Mays
HAMPTON – Coach Niketa Battle’s Dutchtown Bulldogs pulled out an exciting 40-34 overtime win against Mays, the team he previously coached, in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals Friday night. Dutchtown will travel to Ware County for the AAAAA semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2.
NOLA.com
High school football: Lafayette Christian takes wild 70-49 win against De La Salle
Points lit up the scoreboard at Hoss Memtsas Stadium in Harvey where No. 3 De La Salle hosted sixth-seeded Lafayette Christian Academy in a select Division II quarterfinal on Friday. The Knights found themselves down by 11 points near the end of the third quarter and rattled off 24 unanswered...
NOLA.com
Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships
For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
