Holiday happenings fill up the calendar as the season gets going with lots to do. The legacy and excitement of the BAYOU CLASSIC are in full gear for the weekend, with a variety of events taking place in association with the football game between Grambling State and Southern Universities. There's a vendor village Friday and Saturday at Poydras Street and Loyola Avenue, the Greek Show and Battle of the Bands Friday at 7 p.m. in the Caesar's Superdome, the Bayou Classic Parade at 9 a.m. downtown, Fan Fest from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Champions Square and the big game at 1 p.m. in the Dome. Check out these and more here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO