ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime

1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Too soon to think about the holidays? Try Swamp Fete and Plaquemines Orange Fest for fun instead

Not ready to face the holidays? You can still have a festive good time this weekend at two big events that instead celebrate Louisiana swamps and Plaquemines Parish citrus. First up is the Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange Festival, Dec. 2-4. The fest is marking its 76th year of weathering freezes and hurricanes (Betsy, Camille and Katrina) and still coming back to focus on local citrus.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road

Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ

Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NOLA.com

Shades of Elvis rock Covington for four days

Eight Elvis tribute artists and some of the King's biggest local fans shook, rattled and rolled The Fuhrmann Auditorium during the recent the 2022 Louisiana Bayou King Fest in Covington. From Nov. 17-20, it was non-stop entertainment with 11 Elvis concerts, and all performers were backed by the 16-piece King Creole Orchestra. There was an array of special tributes and a number of re-creations of Elvis Presley's best-known concerts and performances. There were tribute contests, some late-night parties, some meet-and-greets with the performers and more. Viva Elvis!
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Communion wine returns to Roman Catholic churches in New Orleans archdiocese

For the first time in more than 2½ years, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is letting clergy offer communion wine as the blood of Christ. The church halted the practice at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restored it Friday. Archdiocese spokesperson Sarah McDonald emphasized Saturday that drinking wine during communion is not required, and is up to each person attending Mass.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Nov. 25-27

Holiday happenings fill up the calendar as the season gets going with lots to do. The legacy and excitement of the BAYOU CLASSIC are in full gear for the weekend, with a variety of events taking place in association with the football game between Grambling State and Southern Universities. There's a vendor village Friday and Saturday at Poydras Street and Loyola Avenue, the Greek Show and Battle of the Bands Friday at 7 p.m. in the Caesar's Superdome, the Bayou Classic Parade at 9 a.m. downtown, Fan Fest from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Champions Square and the big game at 1 p.m. in the Dome. Check out these and more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy