Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime
1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NOLA.com
Too soon to think about the holidays? Try Swamp Fete and Plaquemines Orange Fest for fun instead
Not ready to face the holidays? You can still have a festive good time this weekend at two big events that instead celebrate Louisiana swamps and Plaquemines Parish citrus. First up is the Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange Festival, Dec. 2-4. The fest is marking its 76th year of weathering freezes and hurricanes (Betsy, Camille and Katrina) and still coming back to focus on local citrus.
NOLA.com
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NOLA.com
Creepy Krampus Christmas parade returns to Bywater streets on Dec. 3 – Be afraid!
The annual Krewe of Krampus parade on Dec. 3 is a precious, ill-tempered moment amid a seemingly endless season of good cheer. If horned monsters, mute snow princesses, and the tongue-in-cheek threat of kidnapping are on your holiday wish list, then this is a yuletide event not to miss. In...
NOLA.com
Festival of the Bonfires lights up River Parishes with traditions, food, fun
Bonfires on the levee — a Christmas Eve tradition in the River Parishes — will be celebrated with a preseason festival in Lutcher Dec. 9-11 that centers on a bonfire Friday and Saturday night, but packs the days with activities, food and fun. The Festival of the Bonfires...
NOLA.com
Deadly Rault Center fire's 50th anniversary is remembered in a new documentary
Royd Anderson grew up hearing the stories from his parents. He remembers seeing the ghastly news footage, which would be replayed by local television stations every year as a grim reminder. Like much of the rest of New Orleans, he also has long been haunted by it. And so, as...
NOLA.com
Algiers Bonfire is going big, using a tallest-yet fire sculpture designed with a twist on tradition
The Algiers holiday bonfire is a beloved community tradition that kicks off the holiday season in a festive atmosphere of music, food and a giant bonfire on the levee. And while everyone enjoys the excitement of watching the bonfire burn, few probably have any idea of the planning and passion that go into building these “bonfire sculptures.”
NOLA.com
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
Louisiana Family Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ancestry Research & A Family Reunion
"Over the past 15 years, I've been able to stich together a pretty good story."
NOLA.com
Shades of Elvis rock Covington for four days
Eight Elvis tribute artists and some of the King's biggest local fans shook, rattled and rolled The Fuhrmann Auditorium during the recent the 2022 Louisiana Bayou King Fest in Covington. From Nov. 17-20, it was non-stop entertainment with 11 Elvis concerts, and all performers were backed by the 16-piece King Creole Orchestra. There was an array of special tributes and a number of re-creations of Elvis Presley's best-known concerts and performances. There were tribute contests, some late-night parties, some meet-and-greets with the performers and more. Viva Elvis!
NOLA.com
Sippin' Santa returns to French Quarter tiki bar with cocktails, over the top decor
'Tis the season for puffer jackets, seafood gumbo and carefully crafted holiday cocktails served in custom Santa mugs. Sippin' Santa, the annual winter pop-up that transforms Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29 from a tropical tiki bar to a festive winter wonderland, is back with five new drinks and fun, collectible mugs.
NOLA.com
Communion wine returns to Roman Catholic churches in New Orleans archdiocese
For the first time in more than 2½ years, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is letting clergy offer communion wine as the blood of Christ. The church halted the practice at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restored it Friday. Archdiocese spokesperson Sarah McDonald emphasized Saturday that drinking wine during communion is not required, and is up to each person attending Mass.
‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving in Louisiana
It is a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club and Krewe of Carrollton deep fried more than 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Nov. 25-27
Holiday happenings fill up the calendar as the season gets going with lots to do. The legacy and excitement of the BAYOU CLASSIC are in full gear for the weekend, with a variety of events taking place in association with the football game between Grambling State and Southern Universities. There's a vendor village Friday and Saturday at Poydras Street and Loyola Avenue, the Greek Show and Battle of the Bands Friday at 7 p.m. in the Caesar's Superdome, the Bayou Classic Parade at 9 a.m. downtown, Fan Fest from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Champions Square and the big game at 1 p.m. in the Dome. Check out these and more here.
Louisiana National Guard fired New Orleans Commander over inappropriate texts
The Louisiana National Guard has fired the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state's historic Jackson Barracks located in New Orleans, according to Army Times.
NOLA.com
Guest column: A rising tide of bigotry seeks to divide Americans, if we let it
Some may find it strange that the two of us are co-authoring this given our different backgrounds and our past debates in the New Orleans City Council; what most would not know is that we have been friends for nearly 20 years, commencing when our sons played baseball together at the old Carrollton playground (loved that venue!).
NOLA.com
Old Metairie, Slidell, French Quarter and Uptown offer million-dollar living
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Victim dies in overnight Warehouse District shooting
A man died after being shot in the Warehouse District overnight, the New Orleans Police Department said Friday (Nov. 25 morning).
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
