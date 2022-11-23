ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton City, MO

KIX 105.7

Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

INFLUENZA CASES INCREASING IN PETTIS COUNTY

The Pettis County Health Center reports that influenza cases in Pettis County have started to show a significant increase. For last week, there were 60 cases of influenza reported as compared to 9 for the week before. The group with the highest number of cases is 5-14 year olds followed by 25-49 year olds. The health center offers several tips to slow the spread of the flu:
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH FIVE DRUG-RELATED FELONIES

A Sedalia man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after authorities served a search warrant on November 17, 2022. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Special Response Team (SPT), Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant. Several adult subjects were detained without incident.
SEDALIA, MO

