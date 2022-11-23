Read full article on original website
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
Sedalia motorcyclist killed in Cass County crash
A 62-year-old Sedalia, Missouri man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.
Person arrested following deer poaching investigation in Miami County
Last week Kansas Game Wardens received an Operation Game Thief tip of potential ongoing deer poaching in Miami County, Kansas.
kmmo.com
INFLUENZA CASES INCREASING IN PETTIS COUNTY
The Pettis County Health Center reports that influenza cases in Pettis County have started to show a significant increase. For last week, there were 60 cases of influenza reported as compared to 9 for the week before. The group with the highest number of cases is 5-14 year olds followed by 25-49 year olds. The health center offers several tips to slow the spread of the flu:
WIBW
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification. Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH FIVE DRUG-RELATED FELONIES
A Sedalia man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after authorities served a search warrant on November 17, 2022. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Special Response Team (SPT), Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant. Several adult subjects were detained without incident.
