The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
Herald Community Newspapers
A vertical milestone on the Superblock
The City of Long Beach and the Garden City-based developer of the Superblock held a topping-out ceremony Tuesday morning to mark the completion of a significant phase of the construction of luxury residential units that have been the source of controversy on the barrier island for 40 years. An American...
Herald Community Newspapers
Brooklyn resident overdosed at East Meadow jail
A male inmate died of a drug overdose in the East Meadow jail on Nov. 23, according to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Nikita Pertsev, 29, of Brooklyn, suffered a "medical episode" around 1 p.m. while at the jail, according to Nassau County Police. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and pronounced dead by a doctor.
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
Herald Community Newspapers
A long-range plan has village looking to the future
Roughly 50 residents of Sea Cliff gathered in the village board’s meeting room on Nov. 17 to hear and ask questions about the Comprehensive Plan. Representatives from BFJ Planning, the consulting firm hired to help craft the plan, public officials and members of the Long-Range Steering Committee discussed early plans to gather data and addressed questions and concerns posed by attendees.
'Wow, What An Experience': This White Plains Steakhouse Is Located In Historic Bank Building
Of its more than five dozen locations around the world, none offer the kind of dining experience found at this restaurant in the region. Westchester County eatery Fogo de Chão in White Plains, located at 235 Main Street, opened in April 2021 inside the historic Bank of New York building, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
New Hyde Park Man Admits To Opening Capitol Door, Directing Rioters Inside On Jan. 6
A New York man pleaded guilty to pulling open a door to the US Capitol Building to let rioters inside during the attack on the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Long Island resident Eric Gerwatowski, age 32, of New Hyde Park in Nassau County, admitted to opening the door after US Capitol Police had closed it to prevent more rioters from entering the building, according to an announcement by US Attorney Matthew M. Graves from Tuesday, Nov. 22.
New Rochelle Restaurant Praised As "Outstanding" Holds Official Grand Opening Ceremony
An already-popular restaurant in Westchester County that has received heavy praise from visitors held an official grand opening ceremony. Town House, which opened its doors in September and is located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10 with city officials and restaurant owners in attendance, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.
New Hyde Park man killed in Wantagh State Parkway crash
State police say it happened just before 9 p.m. Gaetano Decrescenzo, of New Hyde Park, was driving southbound near Exit 4 in Hempstead.
VIEWER VIDEO: Car crashes near Port Jefferson Station home
News 12 is told there were no serious injuries but neighbors say this is the second time a crash happened near the property.
7 animals killed in house fire on Long Island
The fire started at the home on Gardner Avenue in Hicksville at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
NYC psychotherapist killed as fire tears through Queens apartment, FDNY says
A longtime psychotherapist who worked with both criminal offenders and trauma survivors was killed after a fire tore through her Queens apartment, the FDNY said Saturday. Firefighters responding to the blaze inside a six-story apartment building on 71st Ave. near 112th St. in Forest Hills found 64-year-old Faith Rudbarg inside the burning fifth-floor apartment at 8:15 a.m. Friday, FDNY ...
Worker, 31, dies when pinned between pallet and forklift in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who died after becoming pinned pinned between a pallet and a forklift in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
Brown Moving Office From Northport to Commack
Assemblyman Keith P. Brown, R-Northport, said Wednesday that he is moving his district office rom Northport to Commack. He said the new office is a more centralized location for the 12th District that he represents. “Constituents are always welcome to come visit or call for Read More ...
Boats Parade Through Huntington Harbor
A variety of boats decorated for the holidays paraded across Huntington Harbor Friday night. The parade, on a chilly, windy evening, featured vessels with Santa Claus, a Grinch. Chrismas trees, lights and wreaths. It was sponsored by the Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society. Boats in the Read More ...
1 dead after fire erupts at Queens apartment building: FDNY
FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — One person was pronounced dead after an apartment fire in Queens on Friday, an FDNY official said. Flames broke out at the building on 71st Avenue in Forest Hills around 8:30 a.m. An FDNY official at the scene told PIX11 News the fire was contained in one apartment that had […]
Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Pole, Trees On Wantagh Parkway In Hempstead
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island overnight. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the southbound Wantagh State Parkway near Exit 4 in the town of Hempstead. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2005 Ford Mustang, driven by Gaetano Decrescenzo, age 68, of New Hyde...
