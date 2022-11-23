ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio

By Stacker
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0OEO_0jLDD7or00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUnZA_0jLDD7or00
1 / 50 Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#50. Cora

Cora is a name of Greek origin meaning “maiden”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 167

National
– Rank: #87
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284EEP_0jLDD7or00
2 / 50 Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#47. Hannah (tie)

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 169

National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,546

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjhzX_0jLDD7or00
3 / 50 Canva

#47. Emilia (tie)

Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 169

National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0xY0_0jLDD7or00
4 / 50 Bodler // Shutterstock

#47. Addison (tie)

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 169

National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdB2T_0jLDD7or00
5 / 50 Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#45. Naomi (tie)

Naomi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “pleasantness”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 173

National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,248

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KWU1_0jLDD7or00
6 / 50 Matva // Shutterstock

#45. Lily (tie)

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 173

National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUFAH_0jLDD7or00
7 / 50 Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#44. Lydia

Lydia is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Lydia”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 174

National
– Rank: #90
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,908

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Z0Fj_0jLDD7or00
8 / 50 Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

#43. Ivy

Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 178

National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AU9AN_0jLDD7or00
9 / 50 Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#42. Josephine

Josephine is a name of French origin meaning “God will increase”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 180

National
– Rank: #72
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,364

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9qfm_0jLDD7or00
10 / 50 Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#41. Everly

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 184

National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355

You may also like: States sending the most people to Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKuY6_0jLDD7or00
11 / 50 Canva

#39. Stella (tie)

Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 192

National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,784

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1F8u_0jLDD7or00
12 / 50 javi_indy // Shutterstock

#39. Lucy (tie)

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 192

National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0044Oy_0jLDD7or00
13 / 50 Canva

#38. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 194

National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FDEA_0jLDD7or00
14 / 50 Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#37. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 203

National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0dOi_0jLDD7or00
15 / 50 Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#36. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 204

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aheu0_0jLDD7or00
16 / 50 Canva

#33. Kinsley (tie)

Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 206

National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEIxc_0jLDD7or00
17 / 50 New Africa // Shutterstock

#33. Chloe (tie)

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 206

National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oZu8_0jLDD7or00
18 / 50 Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#33. Abigail (tie)

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 206

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEd20_0jLDD7or00
19 / 50 Canva

#32. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 207

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqaPh_0jLDD7or00
20 / 50 Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#31. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 211

National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302

You may also like: Famous actors from Ohio

21 / 50 Canva

#30. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 212

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQDdx_0jLDD7or00
22 / 50 Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#29. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 216

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmAV1_0jLDD7or00
23 / 50 photoDiod // Shutterstock

#28. Aurora

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 217

National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJC9P_0jLDD7or00
24 / 50 pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#27. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 219

National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Bofc_0jLDD7or00
25 / 50 DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#25. Violet (tie)

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 224

National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSJjq_0jLDD7or00
26 / 50 Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#25. Aria (tie)

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 224

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igoRM_0jLDD7or00
27 / 50 Canva

#23. Scarlett (tie)

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6VbT_0jLDD7or00
28 / 50 Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#23. Isla (tie)

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FROpU_0jLDD7or00
29 / 50 Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock

#22. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 234

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3Zjl_0jLDD7or00
30 / 50 Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock

#21. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 241

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5Trb_0jLDD7or00
31 / 50 Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#20. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 242

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mrHV_0jLDD7or00
32 / 50 Mcimage // Shutterstock

#19. Paisley

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 246

National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Blg8_0jLDD7or00
33 / 50 Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#18. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 249

National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3T65_0jLDD7or00
34 / 50 Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#17. Willow

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 269

National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13C9RM_0jLDD7or00
35 / 50 Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock

#15. Nova (tie)

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 274

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMMGA_0jLDD7or00
36 / 50 Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#15. Mia (tie)

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 274

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nG9UG_0jLDD7or00
37 / 50 Canva

#14. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 277

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5Z62_0jLDD7or00
38 / 50 Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#13. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 285

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7nfM_0jLDD7or00
39 / 50 Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

#12. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 306

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wn6nN_0jLDD7or00
40 / 50 Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock

#11. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 309

National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246

You may also like: A child dies in Cleveland: A major civil rights moment in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NveO_0jLDD7or00
41 / 50 Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 321

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItlTw_0jLDD7or00
42 / 50 Canva

#9. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 354

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLsO5_0jLDD7or00
43 / 50 Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#8. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 382

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFADW_0jLDD7or00
44 / 50 Canva

#7. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 418

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJVVx_0jLDD7or00
45 / 50 Canva

#6. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 436

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ypur_0jLDD7or00
46 / 50 Fuller Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 485

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnwxP_0jLDD7or00
47 / 50 George Rudy // Shutterstock

#4. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 502

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Pgq3_0jLDD7or00
48 / 50 Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#3. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 515

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtj3u_0jLDD7or00
49 / 50 Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

#2. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 521

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YdOL_0jLDD7or00
50 / 50 Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 530

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Ohio

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 8

Related
WDTN

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced the person dead at 12:53 p.m. Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio couple is giving away millions

This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
GRANVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Man gets life in prison for beating wife in Ohio park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said in a release that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison with the possibility of […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
justpene50

The Strange Case of the Blue People of Appalachia, Kentucky

Reports say, the mountains of Appalachia have produced more than its share of local celebrities. One such story is the mystery of the blue people that once resided there. Also known as the Blue Fugates, they were a family who once lived in the mountains of Kentucky and were well known for their blue-toned skin.
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded

Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WDTN

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy