WLWT 5
Police: Pregnant teen hospitalized after shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A pregnant teenager was taken to the hospital Saturday after being shot in West Price Hill. It happened around 5:50 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue. At the scene, officers found a pregnant 16-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries. She...
Pregnant 16-year-old girl shot in East Price Hill
Pregnant 16-year-old girl was shot in East Price Hill Saturday evening. Police say she sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5
Police: 15-year-old boy injured after shooting in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting in Walnut Hills. It happened around 5:46 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Roger Avenue. A 15-year-old boy was taken to UC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators have responded...
WLWT 5
70-year-old Warren County man killed in head-on crash, state troopers say
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 70-year-old Warren County man was killed in a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Salem Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash happened at 4:43 p.m. on Mason...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 389 Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill. One of the vehicles driven by an off-duty police officer. Traffic disrupted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A deadly crash killed one in Warren County Friday, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway PAtrol. It happened around 4:43 p.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road near Halls Creek Road in Salem Township. John Cornelius, of Morrow, was driving eastbound in...
24-Year-Old Woman Arrested Following A Fiery Car Crash In Warren County (Warren County, WA)
The Washington Police Department responded to a fiery car crash in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24, around 12:18 a.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a vehicle was found inside the lobby area of the Missouri Health & Wealth Dispensary in Washington. A Chevrolet passenger...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Gleneste-Withamsville Rd.
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with injuries on Gleneste-Withamsville Road near Veterans Memorial Park in Union Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Report of a two-vehicle crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, no injuries, traffic is blocked in both directions. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Authorities respond to reported traffic crash with injuries in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Authorities are responding to a report of a traffic crash with injuries Friday night in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The report came in at about 6:15 p.m. The two-vehicle crash is reportedly located in the...
Fox 19
Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
Morrow man, 70, killed in head-on collision in Warren County, state patrol reports
SALEM TWP., Warren County — A 70-year-old Warren County man was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, near Halls Creek Road, in Salem Twp., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post reported. John Cornelius of Morrow, headed east on Mason Morrow Millgrove...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a streetcar on Liberty Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash involving a streetcar on West Liberty Street at Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. The streetcar is blocking West Liberty Street. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Theft suspect spotted by police in Lowe’s parking lot arrested, booked in jail
MIDDLETOWN — As Middletown police officers were patrolling in the area of Lowes on Towne Blvd., they spotted a blue SUV matching a description from previous thefts at the store, according to the Middletown Division of Police social media page. William Helphenstine, 33, was arrested on multiple counts related...
Fox 19
Clermont County man charged with murdering stepmother pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami Township man charged with murdering his stepmother and trying to murder police is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, court records show. Joshua Amburgy, 39, is held on “no bond” order at the Clermont County Jail following an eight-count indictment, according to...
eaglecountryonline.com
Walton Woman Charged with Manslaughter Following Suspected Overdose Death
An arrest was made Tuesday during a traffic stop in Boone County. Jennifer Moore. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Walton women has been charged with manslaughter following a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man. Jennifer Moore, 38, was identified as the person who allegedly trafficked in...
WLWT 5
Report of a shooting on Sundale Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a shooting with unknown injuries on Sundale Avenue, between Betts Avenue and Savannah Avenue, in North College Hill. Emergency units responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Police identify man killed in fatal South Fairmont crash Sunday
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the man whodied in a fatal crash Sunday morning in South Fairmont. Police say the man, the driver of the vehicle, has been identified as 25-year-old Dominick Boesken. Officials say around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Boesken was driving in the 2000 block of...
WLWT 5
Report of pregnant female shot on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — There is a report of a pregnant female shot on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill. Suspected drive-by, extent of injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
16-year-old girl charged with murder in death of 18-year-old at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Fairfield hotel last month. Fairfield police responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield around 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police found Kaaree Wade, 18, dead in the hallway on the second floor.
