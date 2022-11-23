ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Police: Pregnant teen hospitalized after shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A pregnant teenager was taken to the hospital Saturday after being shot in West Price Hill. It happened around 5:50 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue. At the scene, officers found a pregnant 16-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries. She...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 15-year-old boy injured after shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting in Walnut Hills. It happened around 5:46 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Roger Avenue. A 15-year-old boy was taken to UC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators have responded...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 389 Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill. One of the vehicles driven by an off-duty police officer. Traffic disrupted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A deadly crash killed one in Warren County Friday, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway PAtrol. It happened around 4:43 p.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road near Halls Creek Road in Salem Township. John Cornelius, of Morrow, was driving eastbound in...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Gleneste-Withamsville Rd.

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with injuries on Gleneste-Withamsville Road near Veterans Memorial Park in Union Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
UNION, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a two-vehicle crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, no injuries, traffic is blocked in both directions. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Authorities respond to reported traffic crash with injuries in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Authorities are responding to a report of a traffic crash with injuries Friday night in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The report came in at about 6:15 p.m. The two-vehicle crash is reportedly located in the...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a shooting on Sundale Avenue in North College Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a shooting with unknown injuries on Sundale Avenue, between Betts Avenue and Savannah Avenue, in North College Hill. Emergency units responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Police identify man killed in fatal South Fairmont crash Sunday

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the man whodied in a fatal crash Sunday morning in South Fairmont. Police say the man, the driver of the vehicle, has been identified as 25-year-old Dominick Boesken. Officials say around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Boesken was driving in the 2000 block of...
CINCINNATI, OH

