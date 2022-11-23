Read full article on original website
Bob Dylan Said 1 of His First Acts as President Would Be to Personally Fight Another Political Leader
Bob Dylan once shared his political ambitions if he ever became president. His wide range of tasks included a physical fight.
A Paul McCartney Song Got Its Name Because His Kids Used the Wrong Word for ‘Milk’
Paul McCartney discovered the distinct way his kids pronounced milk and he decided to write a song using this funny pronounciation
Beatles Biographer Philip Norman Claimed George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Tell the Group’s Story Faithfully
Beatles biographer Philip Norman claimed George Harrison was the only Beatle who could tell the group's story faithfully. The other's couldn't.
Bob Dylan’s Childhood Friend Said the Singer Has Few Friends Left: ‘Most of the People Around Him Are Employees’
Bob Dylan met a childhood friend at summer camp. They grew distant, and his friend said this is what many of Dylan's friendships are like.
The Hit Beatles Song That Almost Got Paul McCartney Beaten Up
Paul McCartney has advocated for peace, but he almost got in a conflict over a misunderstanding of a hit Beatles song
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
What Jerry Lee Lewis's 13-year-old wife said about her marriage
Many remember Jerry Lee Lewis for the prolific music career that cemented his status as a rock 'n' roll icon before his death at age 87 Friday. But that career hit a sharp nosedive in 1958, when the 22-year-old musician's marriage to Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin, became public.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'
The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
Graceland’s Secret Closet Near the Jungle Room Holds Surprising Items That Tell Elvis Presley’s Personal Story
A secret closet near the Jungle Room of Elvis Presley's Graceland home hold some some surprising items.
William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’
William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Never Forget ‘Family Guy’s John Wayne Thanksgiving Joke That Fans Couldn’t Stop Repeating
'Family Guy' had a running joke about 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' star John Wayne that fans can't stop saying around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
John Lennon Reportedly Called a Bob Dylan Song ‘Pathetic’ and ‘Embarrassing’
John Lennon and Bob Dylan generally liked each other's work. There was one Dylan album that Lennon couldn't stand, however.
Ringo Starr Woke Up Many Mornings and Wondered Why Birds Were Coughing
Ringo Starr turned to alcohol to cope with his anger after The Beatles broke up. He often woke up feeling terrible.
Bob Dylan Told Guns N’ Roses to Cover His Song Because He Wanted Money, but He Didn’t Like Their Version
Bob Dylan released "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" in 1973. He told Guns N' Roses that they should cover the song in the 1990s.
‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Carry On’ actor Leslie Phillips has died, aged 98
Harry Potter and Carry On star Leslie Phillips has passed away at the age of 98. The actor – who was best-known for voicing the Sorting Hat in the J.K. Rowling franchise, as well as appearing in four Carry On films – died on Monday (November 7). Phillips...
