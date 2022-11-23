ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
RAMAPO, NY
101.5 WPDH

Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Boiceville man charged with felony DWI

WOODSTOCK – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boiceville man with felony driving while intoxicated after he operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, ran off the road, struck a tree and returned to the road before stopping. The incident in the afternoon of November 17...
WOODSTOCK, NY
News 12

Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie

Police are investigating two recent shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie. The first took place just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on Lent Street, according to authorities. The second was reported Thursday just before 10 a.m. on Harrison Street. Police say both cases involved shots being fired into homes. However, no one was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911

A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Knife-wielding felon attacks Saugerties café manager and co-worker

The female manager of Love Bites Café was brutally attacked by an angry 40-year-old felon on the morning of Nov. 20th, subsequently slashing a co-worker’s hand and fleeing the scene, according to police. He was arrested later that afternoon on felony and misdemeanor charges. Saugerties Police responded to...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suffern man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI following Thruway crash

WOODBURY – State Police have charged a Suffern man with felony driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle following a one-car crash on the Thruway in the Town of Woodbury. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew Moskowitz, 26, was traveling southbound in the right lane when...
SUFFERN, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad

After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd

Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring

A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NORWALK, CT

