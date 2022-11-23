Read full article on original website
Related
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shoved Officer, And Then Urinated in Public
If you gotta go, you gotta go. Police say they were investigating a crash that caused property damage Saturday afternoon, when one of the occupants in the vehicle became very belligerent. Now, the suspect is facing misdemeanor charges, as well as exposure of a person. Yeah, this guy allegedly exposed himself in public. How did it all go down?
Pine Bush man accused of making terroristic threat at bank in Ellenville
ELLENVILLE — A Pine Bush man was charged with making a terroristic threat after he told employees at the M&T Bank branch in the village that he was going to come back and shoot up the bank. Ellenville police said the incident began when officers went to the bank...
Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire
Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Boiceville man charged with felony DWI
WOODSTOCK – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boiceville man with felony driving while intoxicated after he operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, ran off the road, struck a tree and returned to the road before stopping. The incident in the afternoon of November 17...
Headlines: Shooting arrest, Suffern man arrested with DUI with child in car, low unemployment rates in Rockland
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12
Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie
Police are investigating two recent shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie. The first took place just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on Lent Street, according to authorities. The second was reported Thursday just before 10 a.m. on Harrison Street. Police say both cases involved shots being fired into homes. However, no one was...
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
19-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Shooting In Peekskill
A teenage suspect is in custody after a shooting in Northern Westchester. Just before noontime on Wednesday, Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired in Peekskill on Central Avenue near Washington Street. Officers at arriving at the scene found a 31-year-old Peekskill resident lying on the sidewalk...
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Saugerties Man Attacks Cafe Manager, Slashes Employee With Knife, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after allegedly attacking the manager of a cafe and then slashing another employee with a knife. The incident took place in Ulster County at the Love Bites Cafe around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 in the village of Saugerties. Saugerties Police responded to the...
Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911
A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Knife-wielding felon attacks Saugerties café manager and co-worker
The female manager of Love Bites Café was brutally attacked by an angry 40-year-old felon on the morning of Nov. 20th, subsequently slashing a co-worker’s hand and fleeing the scene, according to police. He was arrested later that afternoon on felony and misdemeanor charges. Saugerties Police responded to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighters battle biggest dumpster fire in recent history (VIDEOS)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A reported “dumpster fire” at the City of Poughkeepsie transfer station on Wednesday night turned into a two-alarm blaze that destroyed an office building and heavily damaged two city-owned sanitation vehicles. The 5:14 p.m. blaze required several fire departments to bring the flames under control.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suffern man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI following Thruway crash
WOODBURY – State Police have charged a Suffern man with felony driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle following a one-car crash on the Thruway in the Town of Woodbury. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew Moskowitz, 26, was traveling southbound in the right lane when...
New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
‘Viral Disease’ Warning Issued for Animals in Sullivan County, NY
Be extra careful if you have a pet in that area. People around here treat pets like actual members of their family and it's always scary when you hear warnings about diseases that could make them very sick. Many people let their animals roam around, but a warning was recently issued for Sullivan County residents and it's all about the safety of their animals.
Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Comments / 5