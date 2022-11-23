ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

More than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada shoppers are expected to spend big bucks over the holiday season despite concerns with inflation. The Retail Association of Nevada expects more than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend and forecasts consumer retail sales in Nevada to grow by 8% during the holiday shopping season to reach a record $6.5 billion.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

One dead after car catches fire in southwest valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after two vehicles caught fire in an overnight crash on West Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of West Flamingo Rd and Lindell Rd around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police locate missing woman last seen near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 11/25: Police say Brock was located as of Friday morning. ORIGINAL 11/24: Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing out of downtown Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Sharon Brock was last seen on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for homicide in north-central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in north-central Las Vegas. On Saturday at about 3:30 p.m., authorities reported to the 1100 block of W. Hassell after reports of a man who had been shot. Officials said the man, 54, was in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Firefighters investigate building fire in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a four-story office building in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday night. The Clark County Fire Department initiated a two-alarm response at 4045 Spencer Street around 7:47 p.m. The fire ignited on the fourth floor and activated sprinklers. Heavy...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Silverton Casino kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered around the tree to kick off the Christmas season at Silverton Casino!. The tree lighting ceremony took center stage Friday night as guests joined in with Christmas cheer. Guests also got a taste of the holiday spirit with hot cocoa and cookies while...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vehicle fire on I-15 near Valley of Fire causing traffic delays

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-15 North near Valley of Fire Thursday morning. Currently, the left shoulder is blocking traffic on the left side of the highway. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Joint agency operation Wednesday leads to hundreds of tickets handed out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gifts to buy this holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is officially over, and you know what that means?. Today is Black Friday and Cyber Monday is just a few days away. Joining us to share some great gift ideas to pick up on Cyber Monday and Black Friday is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

