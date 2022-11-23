Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue release Thanksgiving fire numbers following the holiday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) has released new fire numbers following the Thanksgiving holiday. According to officials, LVFR responded to six structure fires, three smoke investigations, and fourteen outside fires Thursday night. It was unclear how extensive the damages were and if any injuries...
news3lv.com
More than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada shoppers are expected to spend big bucks over the holiday season despite concerns with inflation. The Retail Association of Nevada expects more than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend and forecasts consumer retail sales in Nevada to grow by 8% during the holiday shopping season to reach a record $6.5 billion.
news3lv.com
One dead after car catches fire in southwest valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after two vehicles caught fire in an overnight crash on West Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of West Flamingo Rd and Lindell Rd around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound...
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police locate missing woman last seen near downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 11/25: Police say Brock was located as of Friday morning. ORIGINAL 11/24: Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing out of downtown Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Sharon Brock was last seen on...
news3lv.com
Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for homicide in north-central Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in north-central Las Vegas. On Saturday at about 3:30 p.m., authorities reported to the 1100 block of W. Hassell after reports of a man who had been shot. Officials said the man, 54, was in...
news3lv.com
Treasure Island casino to host hiring event for massage therapists, fountain works, & more
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Treasure Island (TI) Las Vegas is looking to hire dozens of people to fill open hospitality jobs within its property during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held Tuesday, November 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside TI’s Antilles Banquet Room on the 1st floor.
news3lv.com
Catch Jake Shimabukuro at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a little bit of Hawaii right here to the 9th island.
news3lv.com
Robot dentist: A new way to experience a trip to the dentist
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The less time spent in the dentist's chair, the better. Our Kyle Wilcox got an inside look at some new innovative technology that will cut back on your next trip to the dentist. Click the video above for more.
news3lv.com
Firefighters investigate building fire in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a four-story office building in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday night. The Clark County Fire Department initiated a two-alarm response at 4045 Spencer Street around 7:47 p.m. The fire ignited on the fourth floor and activated sprinklers. Heavy...
news3lv.com
Joint agency operation Wednesday leads to hundreds of tickets handed out near state border
Las Vegas (KSNV) — California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Nevada State Patrol (NSP) want you to know they are there and will write up a ticket if you violate any traffic laws. So far, NSP has handed out 291 violations and 254 for speeding as they joined forces with CHP to keep highways safe this holiday weekend.
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Mirage secret garden closure, Cirque du Soleil
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your big entertainment news for Las Vegas this week is here. The Review Journal's man-about-town columnist, John Katsilometes, joins me now to break it all down.
news3lv.com
Silverton Casino kicks off holiday season with tree lighting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered around the tree to kick off the Christmas season at Silverton Casino!. The tree lighting ceremony took center stage Friday night as guests joined in with Christmas cheer. Guests also got a taste of the holiday spirit with hot cocoa and cookies while...
news3lv.com
New food service vending machine dispensing fresh meals to students at UNLV 24/7
Las Vegas (KSNV) — When you think of vending machines, you think of getting chips or candy, but a new kind of machine at UNLV offers a hot meal anytime or at night. Just Baked Smart Bistro has set up a new cashless kiosk inside the UNLV campus, providing students all access to hot fresh meals during any hour of the day.
news3lv.com
Vehicle fire on I-15 near Valley of Fire causing traffic delays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-15 North near Valley of Fire Thursday morning. Currently, the left shoulder is blocking traffic on the left side of the highway. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Joint agency operation Wednesday leads to hundreds of tickets handed out...
news3lv.com
Gifts to buy this holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is officially over, and you know what that means?. Today is Black Friday and Cyber Monday is just a few days away. Joining us to share some great gift ideas to pick up on Cyber Monday and Black Friday is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
news3lv.com
Police investigate altercation that leaves one person dead near downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Wednesday evening. The incident happened on November 23 at around 6:36 p.m. near the 700 block of North 11th Street in downtown Las Vegas. According to police, officers responded to...
news3lv.com
Police need help finding man wanted for several commercial thefts in Las Vegas area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department needs help finding a man wanted for several commercial thefts in businesses in the Las Vegas area. Authorities said at least one incident has brandished a weapon against store employees. The suspect is described as a Black man around 6'2"...
news3lv.com
One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
