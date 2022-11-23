Read full article on original website
Australia 1, Tunisia 0
Tunisia00—0 First Half_1, Australia, Duke, 23rd minute. Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen. Yellow Cards_Laidouni, Tunisia, 26th; Abdi, Tunisia, 64th; Sassi, Tunisia, 90th+3. Referee_Daniel Siebert. Assistant Referees_Rafael Foltyn, Jan Seidel, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Said Martinez. A_41,823.
Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0
Poland11—2 First Half_1, Poland, Zielinski, (Lewandowski), 39th minute. Second Half_2, Poland, Lewandowski, 82nd. Goalies_Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Alowais, Mohammed Alyami, Nawaf Alaqidi; Poland, Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Grabara, Lukasz Skorupski. Yellow Cards_Kiwior, Poland, 15th; Cash, Poland, 16th; Milik, Poland, 19th; Almalki, Saudi Arabia, 20th; Al Amri, Saudi Arabia, 45th+4. Referee_Wilton Pereira...
WTA Montevideo Open Results
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Montevideo Open at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Leolia Jeanjean (10), France, def. Ipek Oz, Turkiye, 6-0, 6-3. Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Kateryna Baindl (6), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2. Women's Doubles. Championship. Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Luisa Stefani (2), Brazil, def. Elixane...
France 2, Denmark 1
Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Hernandez), 61st minute; 2, Denmark, Christensen, (Andersen), 68th; 3, France, Mbappe, (Griezmann), 86th. Goalies_Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Oliver Christensen; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola. Yellow Cards_Christensen, Denmark, 20th; Cornelius, Denmark, 23rd; Kounde, France, 43rd. Referee_Szymon Marciniak. Assistant Referees_Pawel Sokolnicki, Tomasz Listkiewicz, Tomasz Kwiatkowski....
AP News Summary at 1:16 p.m. EST
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms. WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That’s just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest that the new units were more about politics than rooting out widespread abuses. Most election-related fraud cases already are investigated and prosecuted at the local level. The absence of widespread fraud is important because the lies surrounding the 2020 election spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies have penetrated deeply into the Republican Party and eroded trust in elections.
