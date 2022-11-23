Read full article on original website
Person reportedly struck by stray bullet in Syracuse’s Skunk City, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reportedly struck by a stray bullet Saturday in Syracuse’s Skunk City, 911 dispatchers said. The person was inside a house’s upstairs bedroom around 5:07 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Onondaga Street when a bullet punched through the building and hit the person in the upper body, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man charged with four felonies after domestic incident
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is in Tompkins County jail with no bail after a Thanksgiving night arrest. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a physical domestic incident in progress. Officers separated the pair and upon investigation it was learned that there were outstanding charges related to a similar incident on October 6th at the same location. 40-year-old Gregory Hayden was arrested and charged with felony robbery, felony strangulation, felony criminal possession of a weapon, felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault. He is set to appear in Ithaca City Court at 1:30 p.m. on November 30th.
Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him. According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D […]
Syracuse meth trafficking boss sentenced to 15 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A drug trafficking boss who oversaw the sale of meth in Syracuse and Central New York was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday. Eric F. Jackson, 49, admitted to helping transport meth from California to New York from May 2020 to April 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
localsyr.com
Police seek help identifying 2 in grand larceny investigation at Byrne Dairy in Cicero
CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals regarding a grand larceny investigation. Police say the two people allegedly used a stolen credit card at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022. Anyone with information...
On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call on November 23, around 1:17 a.m. According to Syracuse Police, the shooting happened at 403 W. Newell St. When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was...
Suspect with outstanding warrant captured after threatening woman with handgun
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department has reported the arrest of DaAndre Watkins, 21 after it was reported that he threatened a woman with a handgun. A New York State trooper on patrol in the area responded to the call at around 10:45 pm in the area of Oneida Square. The woman had told 911 dispatchers that she was involved in an argument with a man who had threatened her with a gun. She told police the suspect placed the gun inside a bookbag and fled. “A New York State Trooper was patrolling in the area heard the dispatch The post Suspect with outstanding warrant captured after threatening woman with handgun appeared first on Shore News Network.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Two people who used stolen credit card in town of Cicero
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for two people in relation to a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say that the two people in the photo above used a stolen credit card at the Bryne...
Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department executed a search warrant at the Abu Hareth Smoke Shop on Albany Street in August and on Monday charged one man for criminal possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to sell. Yaqoob M. Algahim, 25 was arrested after police located 477 suspected fentanyl tablets, 390 grams of marijuana, 43 suspected xanax bars, and $721.00 in U.S. currency. The Fentanyl tablets were specifically made to resemble Oxycodone 30 MG counterfeits. After sending these tablets to the NYSP Forensic ID Lab, they were confirmed to be Fentanyl tablets. About 46 grams of The post Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
localsyr.com
Victim killed by SUV in Clay identified by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yesterday evening the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office and Moyer’s Corners Fire Department responded to an accident involving an SUV. The SUV had struck a pedestrian on the 7300 block of Oswego Road, in the Town of Clay. Today, the victim has...
WKTV
Utica man facing gun charges after allegedly threatening woman in Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening a woman in Oneida Square Tuesday night. DaAndre Watson, 21, is accused of pulling out a gun and threatening the woman around 10:45 p.m. before putting the weapon in a bookbag and leaving the scene. When...
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
wibx950.com
UPD Make 2nd Arrest in ‘Free Ride’ Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed
Utica Police believe they have arrested the gunman involved in a shooting earlier this month that left the victim paralyzed. Cops say they had information that the suspect in the case was at a location on Jefferson Avenue. After conducting surveillance on the location, police say they saw that suspect, Abdirhin Mohamed, exit the home, get into a vehicle and drive off.
16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Syracuse after attempting to flee police with a loaded gun, police said on Monday. At approximately 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, Syracuse Police officers responded to East Brighton Avenue at Rock Cut Road for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. He was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask. A male matching the description was located in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue by officer Linnertz. The officer asked the man to stop, but he The post 16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
YAHOO!
Police: Second man arrested in alleged attempted robbery that left Utica man paralyzed
Utica police have arrested a second man for his alleged involvement in an attempted robbery gone wrong. Abdirhin Mohamed, 19, of Utica, was charged Tuesday with first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, according to a release from the Utica Police Department. Mohamed...
WKTV
Utica man indicted following drug bust at Smoke Shop on Albany Street
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Wednesday, 25-year-old, Yaqoob Algahim of Utica was taken into custody following Oneida County Grand Jury proceedings. On Nov. 21 Algahim was indicted on Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia due to an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug....
Deputies identify man fatally hit by SUV in Clay
Clay, N.Y. — A man who was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday has been identified as 56-year-old Sean Gleason of Liverpool, deputies said. Gleason was found unconscious and with severe injuries around 5:18 p.m. in the 7300 block of Oswego Road in the town of Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
30-year-old found with gunshot wound to face in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday, November 22 around 2:23 p.m. according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say they responded to the 500 block of S. Salina Street for a shooting with injuries call. Once they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who […]
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
