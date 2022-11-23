ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police respond to shooting with injuries call

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call on November 23, around 1:17 a.m. According to Syracuse Police, the shooting happened at 403 W. Newell St. When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the face in Downtown Syracuse, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Tuesday in Downtown Syracuse, police said. The 30-year-old man was found in the 500 block of South Salina Street around 2:23 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
wibx950.com

UPD Make 2nd Arrest in ‘Free Ride’ Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed

Utica Police believe they have arrested the gunman involved in a shooting earlier this month that left the victim paralyzed. Cops say they had information that the suspect in the case was at a location on Jefferson Avenue. After conducting surveillance on the location, police say they saw that suspect, Abdirhin Mohamed, exit the home, get into a vehicle and drive off.
UTICA, NY
Shore News Network

16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Syracuse after attempting to flee police with a loaded gun, police said on Monday. At approximately 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, Syracuse Police officers responded to East Brighton Avenue at Rock Cut Road for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. He was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask. A male matching the description was located in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue by officer Linnertz. The officer asked the man to stop, but he The post 16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify man fatally hit by SUV in Clay

Clay, N.Y. — A man who was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday has been identified as 56-year-old Sean Gleason of Liverpool, deputies said. Gleason was found unconscious and with severe injuries around 5:18 p.m. in the 7300 block of Oswego Road in the town of Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SPD and Destiny USA keep shoppers safe this Black Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and Destiny USA are keeping shoppers safe this Black Friday by having extra security personnel and Syracuse Police Officers on-site as a precaution. Black Friday shopping can be dangerous at times and with Destiny USA safety concerns already in the air, this announcement might ease shoppers’ fears. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

UPD: Man Wanted in Recent Utica Shooting Arrested

A Utica man is facing charges in connection with a recent shooting that resulted in the victim being paralyzed. Police say they arrested Tahjer Hicks during a traffic stop on a unrelated incident. Investigators with Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) witnessed a vehicle leaving what police call a 'Hot...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball hosts Bryant: What to Know

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns home after a brief trip to New York City to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange went 1-1 in the Empire Classic in a pair of overtime games in Brooklyn, downing...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse meth trafficking boss sentenced to 15 years in prison

Syracuse, N.Y. — A drug trafficking boss who oversaw the sale of meth in Syracuse and Central New York was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday. Eric F. Jackson, 49, admitted to helping transport meth from California to New York from May 2020 to April 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
CLAY, NY
WWLP

New Hartford PD officer injured during fight at Marquee Cinema

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.  (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that charges are pending against several juveniles and an officer was injured during a fight that occurred at Marquee Cinema in New Hartford on November 19th. Around 9:50 pm on Saturday, officers arrived at the Marquee Cinema to investigate a large group of […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WIBX 950

Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash

New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
CLARK MILLS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy