Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call on November 23, around 1:17 a.m. According to Syracuse Police, the shooting happened at 403 W. Newell St. When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was...
City of Syracuse asks to join NY’s fight against lawsuit seeking to halt I-81 construction
Syracuse, N.Y. – The city of Syracuse has asked to become involved in a lawsuit that is trying to block the reconstruction of I-81. The lawsuit is filed against the state. Syracuse wants to join the state to protect the city’s interests and directly fight the lawsuit. “Syracuse...
Man shot in the face in Downtown Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Tuesday in Downtown Syracuse, police said. The 30-year-old man was found in the 500 block of South Salina Street around 2:23 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken...
Changes to obsolete Syracuse laws could spur Westcott project, shape city’s future
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Six years ago, three Westcott residents had an idea for what the future might look like in their neighborhood. After graduating Nottingham High School in the 90s, Brendan Rose spent time living in Seattle, Damian Vallelonga in Brooklyn and Zach Bloomer in Denver. When life brought them...
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
wibx950.com
UPD Make 2nd Arrest in ‘Free Ride’ Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed
Utica Police believe they have arrested the gunman involved in a shooting earlier this month that left the victim paralyzed. Cops say they had information that the suspect in the case was at a location on Jefferson Avenue. After conducting surveillance on the location, police say they saw that suspect, Abdirhin Mohamed, exit the home, get into a vehicle and drive off.
16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Syracuse after attempting to flee police with a loaded gun, police said on Monday. At approximately 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, Syracuse Police officers responded to East Brighton Avenue at Rock Cut Road for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. He was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask. A male matching the description was located in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue by officer Linnertz. The officer asked the man to stop, but he The post 16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deputies identify man fatally hit by SUV in Clay
Clay, N.Y. — A man who was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday has been identified as 56-year-old Sean Gleason of Liverpool, deputies said. Gleason was found unconscious and with severe injuries around 5:18 p.m. in the 7300 block of Oswego Road in the town of Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
SPD and Destiny USA keep shoppers safe this Black Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and Destiny USA are keeping shoppers safe this Black Friday by having extra security personnel and Syracuse Police Officers on-site as a precaution. Black Friday shopping can be dangerous at times and with Destiny USA safety concerns already in the air, this announcement might ease shoppers’ fears. […]
Community rallies behind Clay family after fatal house fire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 34. A rainy Friday; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: With an ‘oasis’ in the backyard, home owners think their Onondaga ranch is ‘something to be cherished.’ Take a look for yourself. (Courtesy of Gianna Giocondo)
On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
UPD: Man Wanted in Recent Utica Shooting Arrested
A Utica man is facing charges in connection with a recent shooting that resulted in the victim being paralyzed. Police say they arrested Tahjer Hicks during a traffic stop on a unrelated incident. Investigators with Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) witnessed a vehicle leaving what police call a 'Hot...
Syracuse basketball hosts Bryant: What to Know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns home after a brief trip to New York City to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange went 1-1 in the Empire Classic in a pair of overtime games in Brooklyn, downing...
Syracuse meth trafficking boss sentenced to 15 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A drug trafficking boss who oversaw the sale of meth in Syracuse and Central New York was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday. Eric F. Jackson, 49, admitted to helping transport meth from California to New York from May 2020 to April 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
Jury takes only hours to acquit 2 men in East Side revenge murder
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County jury acquitted two men Tuesday of an East Side ambush murder after deliberating for five hours in the afternoon. Quonta Albert and Kadeem Arrindell-Martin were found not guilty of hunting down Anthony Perry, 36, and Albert shooting him nine times, as Perry walked his dog on May 3, 2020.
New Hartford PD officer injured during fight at Marquee Cinema
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that charges are pending against several juveniles and an officer was injured during a fight that occurred at Marquee Cinema in New Hartford on November 19th. Around 9:50 pm on Saturday, officers arrived at the Marquee Cinema to investigate a large group of […]
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0