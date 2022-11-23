Read full article on original website
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Natalia Kristenko’s dead body lay covered in a blanket in the doorway of her apartment building for hours overnight. City workers were at first too overwhelmed to retrieve her as they responded to a deadly barrage of attacks that shook Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson.
Heavy snowfall is set to cover Kyiv starting today and lasting until at least midweek, with the mercury dropping below freezing as millions living in Ukraine’s capital struggle without access to heat and electricity. Restrictions on the use of the country’s scarce electricty resource remain in place across 14 regions and Kyiv, as president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly used his nightly video addresses to urge citizens to use power sparingly.It comes after Russian forces bombarded critical power generation sites across Ukraine and in the past week inflicted some of the worst damage so far on the country’s infrastructure, leaving...
