Effective: 2022-11-26 12:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1245 AM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 26.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CST Saturday was 26.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.7 feet on 06/17/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 26.0 Sat 11 am CST 22.0 12.3 6.7

MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO