Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Baldwin, northwestern Santa Rosa and northwestern Escambia Counties through 900 PM CST At 811 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Stapleton to near Silverhill. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Robertsdale, Century, Flomaton, Loxley, Stapleton, Molino, Summerdale, Silverhill and Bratt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Escambia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for northwestern Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Escambia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ESCAMBIA...NORTHWESTERN SANTA ROSA AND NORTH CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 910 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Century, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Century, Flomaton, Jay, Pollard and Riverview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow possible in highest elevation areas. In areas of heaviest snow and wind, reduced visibility is likely.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...During the periods of high tide through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.
High Surf Advisory issued for Lanai Windward, Maui Leeward West by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 15:38:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-27 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Lanai Windward; Maui Leeward West HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI AND NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF LANAI THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY .A large north-northeast (010-040 degrees) swell will slowly diminish tonight and Sunday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of Maui, and North facing shores of Lanai. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...Within a 4 hour window centered around high tide, from 8 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for the latest information regarding coastal flood impacts and closures. Wave run-up may reach the base of the dune-line. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/09 PM 6.0 0.4 0.9 2 None 27/10 AM 7.4 1.8 1.0 3-4 Minor 27/10 PM 4.7 -0.9 -0.2 3-4 None 28/11 AM 6.1 0.5 0.0 2 None 28/11 PM 5.2 -0.4 0.4 1 None 29/12 PM 6.3 0.7 0.4 1 None
Flood Warning issued for Brazoria by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CST. Target Area: Brazoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River near Sweeny. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Water is over the mid level walkway at the Phillips Terminal near Sweeny. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM CST Saturday was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 1.1 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.4 feet on 12/14/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue San Bernard River Sweeny 7.0 8.3 Sat 5 pm CST 6.4 3.4 1.9
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 12:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern St. Tammany Parish, northwestern Harrison, Hancock and central Pearl River Counties through 445 PM CST At 341 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stennis Space Center, or 11 miles west of Diamondhead, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Poplarville, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Kiln, Pearlington, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Saucier, Mcneil and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 263 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 22. Interstate 12 between mile markers 81 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 12:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1245 AM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 26.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CST Saturday was 26.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.7 feet on 06/17/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 26.0 Sat 11 am CST 22.0 12.3 6.7
High Surf Warning issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Kauai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 10:10:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-27 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Kauai North; Kohala; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI AND NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF LANAI THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY .A large north-northeast (010-040 degrees) swell will peak today, then steadily diminish tonight and Sunday. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet along North facing shores, and waves up to 15 feet along East facing shores. Waves up to 15 feet along West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 20:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 23:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama and northwest Florida, including the following counties, in southwest Alabama, Baldwin. In northwest Florida, Escambia. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 809 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across much of Baldwin county. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts may quickly fall in a short period of time. Excessive runoff from heavy rains will result in flooding in urban and low lying areas as well as ponding of water on some area roadways. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Daphne, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Bay Minette, Foley, Orange Beach, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Loxley, Stockton, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Perdido Beach, Elberta, I65 And AL 225 and Fort Morgan.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...Within a 4 hour window centered around high tide, from 8 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. Wave run-up may reach the base of the dune-line. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/09 PM 4.7 0.2 0.8 2 None 27/10 AM 6.3 1.8 1.1 3-4 Minor 27/10 PM 3.5 -1.0 -0.3 4 None 28/11 AM 5.2 0.7 0.2 2-3 None 28/11 PM 4.2 -0.3 0.4 2 None 29/12 PM 5.4 0.9 0.6 2 None
Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Mobile TORNADO WATCH 571 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN MOBILE
Winter Storm Warning issued for Andrews, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 14:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. Target Area: Andrews; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches in plains to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Tornado Watch issued for Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 19:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Escambia; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa TORNADO WATCH 571 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ESCAMBIA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 13 inches above 4500 feet, and 3 to 8 inches below 4500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues over the Oregon Cascade passes. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.
Wind Advisory issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 3 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 3 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 20:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor is forecast to continue a slow fall while remaining within Moderate Flood stage through the middle of next week. Residents and interests along the river should expect continuing Moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Moderate flooding, with water covering yards and further encroaching on many low lying homes near the river. Flooding of many yards and low lying roads near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 3.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Saturday was 3.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.2 Sat 7 pm 3.2 3.1 3.1 3.0 3.0
High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...Light snow tonight may create periods of blowing and drifting snow late Sunday and Sunday night as the winds increase. Visibility may be reduced to around 1 mile at times.
