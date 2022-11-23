Effective: 2022-11-26 19:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 00:11:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Near Folsom affecting St. Tammany Parish. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Near Folsom. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Areas of Spring Park and Albert Thompson Road will be inundated. Homes will flood if the river rises higher. Evacuation of those areas is recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage overnight tonight, then fall to 7.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 01/29/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO