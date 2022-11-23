Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 12:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern St. Tammany Parish, northwestern Harrison, Hancock and central Pearl River Counties through 445 PM CST At 341 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stennis Space Center, or 11 miles west of Diamondhead, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Poplarville, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Kiln, Pearlington, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Saucier, Mcneil and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 263 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 22. Interstate 12 between mile markers 81 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 15:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY...EASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND NORTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 338 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bush, or 10 miles west of Picayune, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Bogalusa and Crossroads around 400 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Angie. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 19:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 00:11:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Near Folsom affecting St. Tammany Parish. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Near Folsom. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Areas of Spring Park and Albert Thompson Road will be inundated. Homes will flood if the river rises higher. Evacuation of those areas is recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage overnight tonight, then fall to 7.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 01/29/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
