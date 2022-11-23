Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Related
Tornado warning - live news: 40 million in US South warned of ‘rare’ twister outbreak amid stormy weather
More than 40 million people in the southern United States were facing severe weather on Tuesday that is highly likely to spawn tornadoes in places.Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee were at risk from tornadoes that could track for miles on the ground, forecasters warned, as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones. A “particularly dangerous situation” tornado watch was issued for Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.Affected cities could include New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, and Birmingham.“Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms -- some capable of long-tracked tornadoes with EF3+ damage potential -- will be possible this afternoon into tonight over parts of the lower Mississippi Valley region and Mid-South,” the Norman, Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center said.Tornadoes with an EF3 rating on the Enhanced Fujita tornado scale can lead to winds of up to 165 mph (266 kph).
NYPD launches investigation after suspicious substance found at hotel leaves employee sick
The discovery of a white, powderly, potentially explosive substance at a NYC hotel prompted a massive police response Tuesday evening and now police are looking for a familiar face.
Boston Globe
5 Connecticut officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a New Haven police station June...
3 rehabilitated manatees released in Florida Keys
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three adult male manatees rescued from waters in the Florida Keys earlier this year have been returned to a Keys canal after being treated and rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando. Personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dolphin Research Center, Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters and SeaWorld helped transition the trio on Tuesday from transport trucks to land and then into the water. “Three animals in the same day … there’s nothing better,” Dolphin Research Center medical director Dr. Scott Gearhart said. “To take in an animal that needs your help and to see them released is fantastic … all three of them.” Measuring up to 11 feet (3.3 meters) and weighing more than 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms) each, the manatees were rescued in April, June and July, respectively. Their medical conditions included a boat strike that caused a skull fracture, severe emaciation and gastric issues, dehydration and inflammation.
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South. There were no immediate reports of severe damage or injuries as multiple tornado warnings were issued starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing into the nighttime hours as heavy thunderstorms rolled from eastern Texas to Georgia and as far north as Indiana. The National Weather Service confirmed that tornados hit the ground in Mississippi on...
Comments / 0