New York State

96.1 The Breeze

New York Asking Parents To Avoid This Gift

Thanksgiving has come and gone already? How is it possible? It seems we were just warning parents about the dangers of Halloween candy and asking drivers to use caution as trick-or-treating was going on. The year is almost over and yet there is one more new warning that New York has for us.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell

A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
MICHIGAN STATE
96.9 WOUR

Massive Student Loan News For New York State

The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Have Snow Fun at These 10 Upstate New York Snow Tube Destinations!

Call it a sport, or call it a fun family activity, no matter what you call it...snow tubing is here to stay in New York!. Snow tubing is a wonderful way for non-skiers to enjoy a day at any of Upstate New York's great ski centers. Not all of us are ski pros, so snow tubing is a fun alternative that the whole family can enjoy together.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can The Government Legally Take Your Home In New York State?

Is it legal for New York State to take your private property? Let's take a look at what rights the government in New York State has to take your home or property. You may have heard the term eminent domain, but don't know exactly what it means. According to Merriam-Webster, eminent domain is,
Syracuse.com

Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxxinews.org

Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring

Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed, When

We've finally learned where you will be able to first legally purchase marijuana across New York State. On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. "History" Made In New York State. “Today we make history by awarding the first Conditional Adult-Use...
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
WIBX 950

Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York

The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...

