2 stolen guns, drugs seized during traffic stop on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two stolen guns and drugs were seized during a traffic stop on I-77 in Iredell County this week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Monday, Nov. 21, on I-77 southbound on a vehicle with a Georgia license plate.

The driver, Georgia resident Joseph Olley, 36, was questioned and a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle, deputies said.

A search was conducted and a gun that had been reported stolen out of a UPS facility and a gun that had been reported stolen out of Georgia was found.

Olley was arrested and faces drug charges and possession of a stolen weapon.

He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

