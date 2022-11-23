ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

2 stolen guns, drugs seized during traffic stop on I-77 in Iredell County

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
 3 days ago

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two stolen guns and drugs were seized during a traffic stop on I-77 in Iredell County this week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Monday, Nov. 21, on I-77 southbound on a vehicle with a Georgia license plate.

The driver, Georgia resident Joseph Olley, 36, was questioned and a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle, deputies said.

Foul play suspected in death of 4-year-old girl in Catawba County, deputies say

A search was conducted and a gun that had been reported stolen out of a UPS facility and a gun that had been reported stolen out of Georgia was found.

Olley was arrested and faces drug charges and possession of a stolen weapon.

He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

