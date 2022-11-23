2 stolen guns, drugs seized during traffic stop on I-77 in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two stolen guns and drugs were seized during a traffic stop on I-77 in Iredell County this week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Monday, Nov. 21, on I-77 southbound on a vehicle with a Georgia license plate.
The driver, Georgia resident Joseph Olley, 36, was questioned and a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle, deputies said.Foul play suspected in death of 4-year-old girl in Catawba County, deputies say
A search was conducted and a gun that had been reported stolen out of a UPS facility and a gun that had been reported stolen out of Georgia was found.
Olley was arrested and faces drug charges and possession of a stolen weapon.
He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 1