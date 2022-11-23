Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land
A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Steel plates, a squished cone, and many flattened tires: City responds to road hazard
EAST ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traffic cones are a warning for a potential hazard on the road. But it’s meant to be a temporary warning until a long-term solution can be found. A long-term solution is what residents in the Cabbagetown area in East Atlanta were hoping...
We now know when Whataburger’s first metro Atlanta location will open
Whataburger fans, rejoice. The company confirmed that its first metro Atlanta location will open next week. The Kennesaw location will start serving customers on Monday at 11 a.m. at the restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane. It will only offer drive-thru service with two lanes but plans to open the...
Carvana announces 2nd round of layoffs, metro Atlanta impact unclear
“We don’t have any specifics to share on local impact and no new updates to share on our expansion,” a company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Holiday traffic eases, but I-75 remains jammed in Cobb
During what was expected to be the busiest week of travel in years, traffic is predictably piling up on metro Atlanta roads and highways the afternoon before Thanksgiving.
Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL
The Black Coffee Company, or Black Coffee ATL was founded in 2018 by Chris Bolden, Jamin Butler, Branden Cole, Gino Jones, Leonard Lightfoot. The coffee company is a premier coffee shop serving specialty coffee, loose leaf tea, and fresh baked pastries. The coffee shop also hosts various events such as game nights, workshops, classes, coffee […] The post Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cops: 2 robbed at Cobb library trying to sell shoes to buyers met online
Within two days, officers said they responded to a Cobb County library after two people were robbed while trying to sell...
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
saportareport.com
Atlanta Botanical Garden moves to expand with $35M and a self-storage facility swap
A long-planned expansion of the Atlanta Botanical Garden is moving ahead with major donations and a $40 million land swap that would create a new self-storage facility in Virginia-Highland. The Garden, located within Piedmont Park, announced on Nov. 22 that it has $35 million in donations to proceed with acquiring...
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
Voters turn out for Saturday voting in Senate runoff
Thousands turn out for Saturday early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia.
Atlanta nonprofit fighting homelessness receives $2.5M donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
ATLANTA — November is Homeless Awareness Month, and the founder of retail giant Amazon funded grants to 40 nonprofits, including one in Atlanta to help end homelessness for families. On Thursday, Partner for HOME, a homeless response agency, received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families...
