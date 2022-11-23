ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Arrest Made in Poland Thanksgiving Homicide

Maine State Police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with the murder of his brother. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of 14 Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. During their investigation Deputies located a deceased male at 14 Poplar Drive. The victim was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta (OCME). The OCME conducted an autopsy Friday morning, November 25, 2022, and ruled the death a homicide. This victim has been identified as 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland. Major Crimes Unit Detectives and members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team were on scene all day Thursday interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. On late Thursday, November 24, 2022, investigators with the Maine State Police arrested and charged Damour’s brother 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with murder. Butterfield will be held without bail at the Androscoggin Country Jail until his initial appearance in Androscoggin County Superior Court next week.
POLAND, ME
truecountry935.com

The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate a fatality on I-95 in Waterville last night, Nov. 25. On November 25, 2022 at approximately 7:19 pm, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received numerous calls reporting multi-vehicle crashes in both the north and southbound lanes of I-95 in Waterville due to icy roadways on the Messalonskee bridge. As the bridge became congested on the northbound lane, numerous secondary crashes occurred. 59-year-old Michelle Demchak of Madison was driving a Ford Escape and stopped to render aid to the occupant of a 2014 Hyundai Accent sedan that had crashed into the bridge barrier. 39-year-old Bradford Enos of Atkinson was driving a 2015 Ford F-150, towing a car carrier when he entered the crash area struck the Hyundai and hit Demchak who was standing near the car. Demchak was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 17-23. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 22. Shane R. Burlingham, 43, of Belfast, was arrested...
BELFAST, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine

If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Woman arrested after setting child’s stroller on fire

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire. It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson. Police say...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized

PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Holidays in the Barn at The Good Supply

The Good Supply will open its restored post-and-beam barn in Pemaquid for the holidays on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, and for additional weekend hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 18. Local foraging educator and artist Rachel Alexandrou will join the...
BRISTOL, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police

Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
GORHAM, ME

