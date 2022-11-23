Maine State Police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with the murder of his brother. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of 14 Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. During their investigation Deputies located a deceased male at 14 Poplar Drive. The victim was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta (OCME). The OCME conducted an autopsy Friday morning, November 25, 2022, and ruled the death a homicide. This victim has been identified as 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland. Major Crimes Unit Detectives and members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team were on scene all day Thursday interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. On late Thursday, November 24, 2022, investigators with the Maine State Police arrested and charged Damour’s brother 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with murder. Butterfield will be held without bail at the Androscoggin Country Jail until his initial appearance in Androscoggin County Superior Court next week.

POLAND, ME ・ 13 HOURS AGO