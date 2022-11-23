Read full article on original website
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6
Incredible Video Of Semi Truck Crashing Into Cars On Icy New Sharon Road
Authorities in some parts of the state were kept quite busy Friday because of the weather. Motorists in New Sharon were met with icy conditions Friday morning, which led to multiple accidents along one particular stretch of road. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers started to receive 911...
Police respond to a reported armed robbery at Waterville Goodwill Saturday morning
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man reportedly robbed the Goodwill store in Waterville with a firearm Saturday morning, according to police. A release from the Waterville Police Department said officers responded to the call of a reported armed robbery at Goodwill Industries located at 10 West Concourse around 11:35 a.m.
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95
WATERVILLE, Maine — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Waterville on Friday evening. Emergency crews are working with surrounding communities and Maine State Police to assist on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire Department. Additional ambulances from Delta, Winslow, Clinton, and Albion...
Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday
Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Waterville Friday night left one woman dead and several others injured. Police say they received multiple reports just after 7 p.m. that icy road conditions contributed to multiple crashes in both the north and south bound lanes of I-95 on the Messalonskee bridge.
Arrest Made in Poland Thanksgiving Homicide
Maine State Police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with the murder of his brother. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of 14 Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. During their investigation Deputies located a deceased male at 14 Poplar Drive. The victim was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta (OCME). The OCME conducted an autopsy Friday morning, November 25, 2022, and ruled the death a homicide. This victim has been identified as 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland. Major Crimes Unit Detectives and members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team were on scene all day Thursday interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. On late Thursday, November 24, 2022, investigators with the Maine State Police arrested and charged Damour’s brother 34-year-old Justin Butterfield of Poland with murder. Butterfield will be held without bail at the Androscoggin Country Jail until his initial appearance in Androscoggin County Superior Court next week.
Icy Roads, Speed Lead to 10 Waterville Crashes Including Fatality
The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate a fatality on I-95 in Waterville last night, Nov. 25. On November 25, 2022 at approximately 7:19 pm, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received numerous calls reporting multi-vehicle crashes in both the north and southbound lanes of I-95 in Waterville due to icy roadways on the Messalonskee bridge. As the bridge became congested on the northbound lane, numerous secondary crashes occurred. 59-year-old Michelle Demchak of Madison was driving a Ford Escape and stopped to render aid to the occupant of a 2014 Hyundai Accent sedan that had crashed into the bridge barrier. 39-year-old Bradford Enos of Atkinson was driving a 2015 Ford F-150, towing a car carrier when he entered the crash area struck the Hyundai and hit Demchak who was standing near the car. Demchak was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 17-23. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 22. Shane R. Burlingham, 43, of Belfast, was arrested...
Icy road conditions led to three separate crashes on the same road in New Sharon
NEW SHARON, Maine (WMTW) - Icy road conditions were a major factor in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer truck on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon Friday morning, according to the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office. Responding deputies say the driver of a tractor-trailer truck lost control due to...
Woman arrested after setting child’s stroller on fire
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire. It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson. Police say...
Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
Holidays in the Barn at The Good Supply
The Good Supply will open its restored post-and-beam barn in Pemaquid for the holidays on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, and for additional weekend hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 18. Local foraging educator and artist Rachel Alexandrou will join the...
Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police
Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
Augusta, Maine, to Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
