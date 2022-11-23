Around 10:50 a.m. Friday morning, a pursuit initiated by 81st District Attorney K9 Investigator Daniel Kaufman led to the capture of six undocumented immigrants near FM 2875 and Highway 173. The individuals were turned over to Border Patrol and the driver was booked into the Atascosa County Jail on nine charges. The charges included five counts of human smuggling, including smuggling of a minor, Evading Arrest in Motor Vehicle, Evading on Foot, Resisting Arrest and Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO