ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jourdanton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
riograndeguardian.com

Alvarez praises union-run apprenticeship programs

MCALLEN, Texas – South Texas employers that are thinking of starting an apprenticeship program should not fear that if they set one up, their workers will go on strike. So said Julian Alvarez, the labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission. Speaking at the inaugural South Texas Apprenticeship Summit,...
MCALLEN, TX
tpr.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 25, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Operation Home Cooking at JBSA Lackland allows basic trainees to join families for Thanksgiving

JBSA Lackland is continuing a tradition of giving 600 airmen and women the chance to have a Thanksgiving meal. Operation Home Cooking, in its 47th year, allows San Antonio families a chance to invite them into their home to celebrate. Its open to immediate family members who have someone in basic training and people who are active or retired military.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1

Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pursuit leads to human smuggling arrest

Around 10:50 a.m. Friday morning, a pursuit initiated by 81st District Attorney K9 Investigator Daniel Kaufman led to the capture of six undocumented immigrants near FM 2875 and Highway 173. The individuals were turned over to Border Patrol and the driver was booked into the Atascosa County Jail on nine charges. The charges included five counts of human smuggling, including smuggling of a minor, Evading Arrest in Motor Vehicle, Evading on Foot, Resisting Arrest and Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories

Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy