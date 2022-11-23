Read full article on original website
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Zayn proves loyalty to The Bloodline, Theory new U.S. champ
The Bloodline got stronger on Saturday night, while Austin Theory regained his U.S. title. Here's everything that went down at Survivor Series WarGames.
411mania.com
Highlights From AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series
AJ Styles came out victorious over Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night. Styles beat Balor with the Phenomenal Forearm on the show. The O.C. and Judgment Day were in their respective men’s corners, but they fought their way through the crowd midway through. You can see clips from the match below.
411mania.com
AEW News: Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii Following Match, Saraya Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling
– The AEW Japan Twitter account released a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after his main event match with Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that promo below. Jericho discussed his history with Ishii and praised his “strong style” and “great fighting spirit.”
411mania.com
NJPW World Tag League Results 11.26.22: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher Victorious
– The 2022 NJPW World Tag League continued earlier today with the latest tournament matchups earlier today in Fujisawa City, Japan at the Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium. The event streamed live on New Japan World. Below are some results, per NJPW1972.com:. * Togi Makabe, Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving...
411mania.com
Randy Orton Reportedly Unlikely To Be Back Soon From Injury
New updates on Randy Orton’s injury and recovery have been made available in a recent Fightful Select report. As previously reported, Orton sustained a significant injury and his wife provided a photo update earlier this month. Fightful Select now indicates that Orton underwent a fusion surgery of some sort...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Review 11.25.22
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Review 11.25.22. NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Night 4. November 25th, 2022 | Kiryu Civic Gymnasium in Kiryu, Gumma | Attendance: 581. Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA [2] vs. Lio Rush and YOH [2]. If...
411mania.com
GCW Settlement Series Part 7 Results 11.19.22: Bam Sullivan Victorious
– Results are now available for the GCW Settlement Series Part 7. It was previously held on November 19 from Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey. It recently aired on IWTV. Below are some results, per PWPonderings. * Yoya beat Terry Yaki. * Cole Radrick beat Bobby Flaco. *...
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 11.25.22
It’s the go home show for Survivor Series and we have a big time main event. This week it’s the Usos vs. Sheamus/Drew McIntyre for the WarGames advantage and what wouldn’t surprise me as a big preview for a future Tag Team Title match. Other than that, we’ll find out the final member of Team Belair, so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
411mania.com
Alexa Bliss on Her Plans for 2023, How the Creative Aspect of Her Character Drives Her
– Alexa Bliss spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong for The Run-In ahead of today’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. Alexa Bliss will be competing in the women’s WarGames match at today’s event below are some highlights. Bliss on this not being the first women’s WarGames...
411mania.com
AIW Hell On Earth VXII Results: Matt Cardona Battles Wes Barkley, More
AIW Hell On Earth XVII took place on Friday night, with Matt Cardona in action and more. AIW Hell On Earth XVII took place on Friday night, with Matt Cardona in action and more. You can see the results below from the Eastlake, Ohio show, which aired on FITE TV, per Cagematch.net:
411mania.com
Lineup For This Week’s UWN Championship Wrestling
The card is set for this week’s episode of UWN Championship Wrestling. You can check out the lineup below for the show, per PWInsider:. * UWN World TV Championship Match: Jordan Cruz vs. Dom Kubrick. * Danny Limelight vs. Alan Angels. * Invictus Khash vs. Ray Jaz. * Vipress...
411mania.com
Joe Hendry Was Shocked by the Fan Reaction to His Impact Wrestling Return
– During a recent interview for The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Impact Wrestling talent and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry discussed returning to the company and capturing the Impact Digital Media Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Joe Hendry on the response to his return at Bound for Glory:...
411mania.com
WWE’s Ultimate Survivor Series Livestream Now Online
WWE is streaming the second in their “Ultimate Survivor Series” livestreams, and the video is now online. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla and Sam Roberts decide which WWE Legends and current Superstars would make up the ultimate Men’s and Women’s WarGames Matches.”
411mania.com
AAW Announces Streaming Details & More For Windy City Classic XVII
AAW Wrestling announced the details behind their upcoming Windy City Classic show. The show takes place tonight and will stream on Highspots.TV; you can see all the details below:. AAW Pro Wrestling presents The Windy City Classic XVII. THIS Friday, November 25th. 115 Bourbon Street 3359 W 115th St Merrionette...
411mania.com
Booker T Thinks King Booker’s Court Was An Underrated Stable
Booker T had his own stable in 2006 and 2007 in King Booker’s court, and the WWE Hall of Famer believes that the group was underrated. Booker weighed in on the group, which was on Smackdown and consisted of Booker, Queen Sharmell, Fit Finlay, William Regal, and Hornswoggle, on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. You can check out some excerpts below (per Wrestling Inc):
