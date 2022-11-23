Read full article on original website
Related
New Braunfels, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lake Travis High School football team will have a game with William J Brennan High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Seguin, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Falls City High School football team will have a game with Granger High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 25, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
New Braunfels radio crew kept out of press box during football playoffs
The station didn't have an issue when the two teams played in 2021.
DSHS Tigers bounce Brandeis 56-28
, Dripping Springs High School football took on San Antonio’s Brandeis High School in the area game amid another week of inclement weather. The teams had to play in intermittent rain with a chill factor in the 20's, winds 15-25 miles per hour and temperatures in the upper 30's. However, just like the postal service, the Tigers always deliver. Despite the weather, DSHS scored in all the conventional ways they usually do: on the ground and in the air. This game also helped keep the Tiger streak alive: DSHS scored the first seven times they touched the ball. In the first quarter,...
Operation Home Cooking at JBSA Lackland allows basic trainees to join families for Thanksgiving
JBSA Lackland is continuing a tradition of giving 600 airmen and women the chance to have a Thanksgiving meal. Operation Home Cooking, in its 47th year, allows San Antonio families a chance to invite them into their home to celebrate. Its open to immediate family members who have someone in basic training and people who are active or retired military.
KSAT 12
$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community
SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022
What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
Christmas tree lot in Alamo Heights receives surprise letters from first graders states away
SAN ANTONIO — Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?. A tree lot in Alamo Heights doesn't think so. Hundreds of fresh green firs are ready for tree toppers and ornaments at the corner of Austin Highway and Broadway. However, this shipment of trees arrived with an unexpected surprise.
KSAT 12
‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
Saipan Tribune
Garapan noses out San Antonio in girls caging
Garapan fended off a late game challenge by San Antonio to improve to 3-1 in the women’s division of the 2022 Marianas Village Pride Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai. With Garapan leading by 7 points, 43-36, with 1:40 left in the game,...
KVUE
Video shows racist taunts at high school basketball game
A San Antonio-area basketball player is addressing students making monkey noises at her during a game at Marble Falls High School. The district is now investigating.
KSAT 12
Sunday is the final day to eat at Rosario’s on South Alamo
SAN ANTONIO – Sunday will be the final day to eat at a very popular Southtown Mexican restaurant before the location closes for good. Rosario’s on South Alamo will serve its last meal at 9 p.m. on Sunday. But, don’t worry — the beloved restaurant is going to reopen at a new location soon.
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
tpr.org
Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories
Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1
Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
46-Year-Old Richard Tovar Died In A Pedestrian Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street around 9:30 p.m. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Richard Tovar.
18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below
SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said. The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital in...
San Antonio Current
This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College
A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
Comments / 0