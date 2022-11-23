ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jourdanton, TX

High School Football PRO

New Braunfels, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lake Travis High School football team will have a game with William J Brennan High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
High School Football PRO

Seguin, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Falls City High School football team will have a game with Granger High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
FALLS CITY, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 25, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dripping Springs Century News

DSHS Tigers bounce Brandeis 56-28

, Dripping Springs High School football took on San Antonio’s Brandeis High School in the area game amid another week of inclement weather. The teams had to play in intermittent rain with a chill factor in the 20's, winds 15-25 miles per hour and temperatures in the upper 30's. However, just like the postal service, the Tigers always deliver. Despite the weather, DSHS scored in all the conventional ways they usually do: on the ground and in the air. This game also helped keep the Tiger streak alive: DSHS scored the first seven times they touched the ball. In the first quarter,...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Operation Home Cooking at JBSA Lackland allows basic trainees to join families for Thanksgiving

JBSA Lackland is continuing a tradition of giving 600 airmen and women the chance to have a Thanksgiving meal. Operation Home Cooking, in its 47th year, allows San Antonio families a chance to invite them into their home to celebrate. Its open to immediate family members who have someone in basic training and people who are active or retired military.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community

SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022

What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Saipan Tribune

Garapan noses out San Antonio in girls caging

Garapan fended off a late game challenge by San Antonio to improve to 3-1 in the women’s division of the 2022 Marianas Village Pride Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai. With Garapan leading by 7 points, 43-36, with 1:40 left in the game,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Sunday is the final day to eat at Rosario’s on South Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday will be the final day to eat at a very popular Southtown Mexican restaurant before the location closes for good. Rosario’s on South Alamo will serve its last meal at 9 p.m. on Sunday. But, don’t worry — the beloved restaurant is going to reopen at a new location soon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories

Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1

Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
San Antonio Current

This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College

A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

