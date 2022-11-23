ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

KSAT 12

‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio

We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community

SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Four siblings, two happy families after adoptions finalized

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The day Pastor Scott Richerson and his wife Brandi had prayed would come finally did when their adoption of 11-year-old Andrew and 5-year-old Xavier was finalized Wednesday morning by a Comal County judge with a last-minute opening on the docket. The children’s adoptive dad said,...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio's first in-person Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since 2019 draws thousands to dine or volunteer

SAN ANTONIO — Carla Starks was among the thousands of people who enjoyed a feast and festivities during the 43rd Annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. “It’s awesome. I love to dance, I love the music and I love the opportunity to share a meal with the family,” Starks said while sitting alongside her mom and dad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio mother spreads awareness about mental health after teenaged son dies by suicide

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is spending the holidays without her son after he ended his own life one week ago. But t. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to heal but I know that I don’t care what it takes, I don’t care how many hours I spend, I don’t want anybody else to go through this again. It’s awful,” said Amy Grunder.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College

A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

