KSAT 12
Archdiocese of San Antonio reinstates distribution of the Blood of Christ in Communion
SAN ANTONIO – The Archdiocese of San Antonio announced that starting Sunday, parishes will once again offer consecrated wine during the administration of Holy Communion. It’s been more than two years since its discontinuation at the start of the pandemic as a precaution to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.
KSAT 12
‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
tpr.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
KSAT 12
Homebound Babies Ranch a lifesaving endeavor for its founder, animals rescued
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A mother says her lifesaving endeavor after her son’s suicide has helped her rescue many animals off the streets in Bexar County. On the 25th anniversary of her son Eduardo’s suicide, Barbara Garcia said what she saw that day was a message from her son as if to say, “Mom, I’m watching you.”
KSAT 12
$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community
SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
9 holiday markets bringing Christmas cheer to San Antonio
Make sure to bring your list and check it twice.
KSAT 12
Four siblings, two happy families after adoptions finalized
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The day Pastor Scott Richerson and his wife Brandi had prayed would come finally did when their adoption of 11-year-old Andrew and 5-year-old Xavier was finalized Wednesday morning by a Comal County judge with a last-minute opening on the docket. The children’s adoptive dad said,...
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
These 13 San Antonio-area restaurants closed in 2022
It was the summer of closures in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Trial starts Monday for former Border Patrol agent, accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women near Laredo in 2018, will take place in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT 12 will be streaming the entire proceedings, from gavel to gavel, on...
San Antonio's first in-person Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since 2019 draws thousands to dine or volunteer
SAN ANTONIO — Carla Starks was among the thousands of people who enjoyed a feast and festivities during the 43rd Annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. “It’s awesome. I love to dance, I love the music and I love the opportunity to share a meal with the family,” Starks said while sitting alongside her mom and dad.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
North-side apartment tenants have been without hot water for two months
SAN ANTONIO — Tenants at a north-side apartment complex say they've been without hot water for two months. One woman says it was almost impossible to get the complex to discuss the issues. But now, the city has confirmed they are working with the apartment complex to solve the problem.
San Antonio mother spreads awareness about mental health after teenaged son dies by suicide
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is spending the holidays without her son after he ended his own life one week ago. But t. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to heal but I know that I don’t care what it takes, I don’t care how many hours I spend, I don’t want anybody else to go through this again. It’s awful,” said Amy Grunder.
San Antonio Current
This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College
A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
KSAT 12
SAPD files DWI charges against San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have filed a charge of driving while intoxicated against District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office following an investigation into a hit-and-run on Nov. 6. It will be up to the DA’s office to determine how to...
18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below
SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said. The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital in...
6-year-old child found malnourished inside west-side home; SAPD investigating
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished inside a home on San Antonio's west side early Friday morning. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Timberhurst just before 4 a.m. for a welfare check on a young child. When officers arrived at...
