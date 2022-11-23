ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022

What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1

Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio's first in-person Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since 2019 draws thousands to dine or volunteer

SAN ANTONIO — Carla Starks was among the thousands of people who enjoyed a feast and festivities during the 43rd Annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. “It’s awesome. I love to dance, I love the music and I love the opportunity to share a meal with the family,” Starks said while sitting alongside her mom and dad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community

SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School Football PRO

New Braunfels, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
San Antonio Current

The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio

Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Sunday is the final day to eat at Rosario’s on South Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday will be the final day to eat at a very popular Southtown Mexican restaurant before the location closes for good. Rosario’s on South Alamo will serve its last meal at 9 p.m. on Sunday. But, don’t worry — the beloved restaurant is going to reopen at a new location soon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

PICTURES: Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner

SAN ANTONIO - The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has been helping out families since the first dinner in 1979. The dinner began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 25, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Four siblings, two happy families after adoptions finalized

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The day Pastor Scott Richerson and his wife Brandi had prayed would come finally did when their adoption of 11-year-old Andrew and 5-year-old Xavier was finalized Wednesday morning by a Comal County judge with a last-minute opening on the docket. The children’s adoptive dad said,...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

