sanantoniothingstodo.com
Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022
What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
9 holiday markets bringing Christmas cheer to San Antonio
Make sure to bring your list and check it twice.
KSAT 12
Archdiocese of San Antonio reinstates distribution of the Blood of Christ in Communion
SAN ANTONIO – The Archdiocese of San Antonio announced that starting Sunday, parishes will once again offer consecrated wine during the administration of Holy Communion. It’s been more than two years since its discontinuation at the start of the pandemic as a precaution to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.
Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1
Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
Double rollover accident causes traffic problems on northside
SAN ANTONIO — A double rollover crash is causing traffic problems north of downtown Friday afternoon. The accident happened around noon on Loop 410 at Fredericksburg Road, police say. Avoid the area. This is a developing story. Learn more about KENS 5:. Since going on the air in 1950,...
San Antonio's first in-person Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since 2019 draws thousands to dine or volunteer
SAN ANTONIO — Carla Starks was among the thousands of people who enjoyed a feast and festivities during the 43rd Annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. “It’s awesome. I love to dance, I love the music and I love the opportunity to share a meal with the family,” Starks said while sitting alongside her mom and dad.
KSAT 12
$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community
SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
New Braunfels, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below
SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said. The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital in...
San Antonio Current
The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio
Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Sunday is the final day to eat at Rosario’s on South Alamo
SAN ANTONIO – Sunday will be the final day to eat at a very popular Southtown Mexican restaurant before the location closes for good. Rosario’s on South Alamo will serve its last meal at 9 p.m. on Sunday. But, don’t worry — the beloved restaurant is going to reopen at a new location soon.
foxsanantonio.com
PICTURES: Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO - The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has been helping out families since the first dinner in 1979. The dinner began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
KSAT 12
Homebound Babies Ranch a lifesaving endeavor for its founder, animals rescued
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A mother says her lifesaving endeavor after her son’s suicide has helped her rescue many animals off the streets in Bexar County. On the 25th anniversary of her son Eduardo’s suicide, Barbara Garcia said what she saw that day was a message from her son as if to say, “Mom, I’m watching you.”
news4sanantonio.com
Impaired driver crashes through gates of Public Safety Headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of drunk driving and crashing his vehicle through the main gates of Public Safety Headquarters, according to police. At around 5 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block W. Cesar Chavez for a disturbance with a gun. When police...
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 25, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
Texas Fast Food Restaurant Goes Up In Flames Thanks To... Birds?
Birds are to blame for this late-night fire at Wendy's.
SAPD: One shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday shoppers at Ingram Park Mall got more excitement than they bargained for and it was not because of the sales, but a shooting. It caused tense moments for shoppers locked inside JCPenny who were separated from loved ones. San Antonio Police said two groups...
KSAT 12
Four siblings, two happy families after adoptions finalized
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The day Pastor Scott Richerson and his wife Brandi had prayed would come finally did when their adoption of 11-year-old Andrew and 5-year-old Xavier was finalized Wednesday morning by a Comal County judge with a last-minute opening on the docket. The children’s adoptive dad said,...
6-year-old child found malnourished inside west-side home; SAPD investigating
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished inside a home on San Antonio's west side early Friday morning. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Timberhurst just before 4 a.m. for a welfare check on a young child. When officers arrived at...
