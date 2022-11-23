Lane Kiffin announced Saturday that he is signing a contract extension to remain the head football coach at Ole Miss. According to ESPN's Chris Low, Kiffin said the following about his decision: "I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game. I didn't want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team."

OXFORD, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO