Lane Kiffin to Sign Ole Miss Contract Extension After Dismissing Auburn Rumors
Lane Kiffin announced Saturday that he is signing a contract extension to remain the head football coach at Ole Miss. According to ESPN's Chris Low, Kiffin said the following about his decision: "I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game. I didn't want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team."
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars
The Week 12 fantasy slate got off to an intriguing start with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Thursday brought stellar fantasy performances from the likes of Josh Allen, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ezekiel Elliott and Justin Jefferson. This means that some managers are riding high, while others are starting out with...
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position
With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.
NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team
Quality NFL action on Thanksgiving? It’s not always a guarantee. In fact, we’ve learned to expect the worst and hope for the best but settle for turkey comas. However, this year’s Thanksgiving slate is quite impressive. All three games matter to all six teams involved, so takeaways aren’t difficult to unearth.
Examining Jalen Hale's Impact on Alabama's 2023 Season Depth Chart
Jalen Hale, a 4-star wide receiver who plays for Longview (Texas) High School, announced his commitment to suit up for Alabama in September over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. He will join a Crimson Tide program with a rich history of producing NFL talent at wideout, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones.
Nick Saban advocates for Alabama's inclusion in College Football Playoff
Nick Saban said Alabama deserves to be included in the College Football Playoff, noting the Tide's only two losses came by slim margins and on the road against top-10 opponents.
Report: Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham Finalizing Contract as Arizona State Head Coach
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Dillingham is from Scottsdale, Arizona, and is also a graduate of Arizona State. The news comes after Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported on...
Bills' Von Miller out Indefinitely with Knee Injury Despite No Torn ACL
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't suffer a torn ACL during Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions, but he'll be out indefinitely while deciding the course of treatment for a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported updates Friday after Miller received the results of...
Report: Deion Sanders Offered Colorado HC Job; 'Has Legit Interest' in Position
The University of Colorado has reportedly offered its football head coaching job to NFL legend and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Sanders has "legit interest" in the Buffaloes job:. In October, the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer told CBS' 60...
Report: Hugh Freeze in Talks to Become Auburn HC; Lane Kiffin Rumors Cool
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze is reportedly in discussions with Auburn about filling the Tigers' head coaching vacancy after Saturday's Iron Bowl against Alabama. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the sides have been in talks about contract terms "for more than [a] week" but a formal offer isn't expected until after the regular season wraps up against the Crimson Tide.
Ohio State's CJ Stroud Unsure If He'd Participate in Non-CFP Bowl After Michigan Loss
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines 45-23 on Saturday, and now the team's College Football Playoff chances are in jeopardy. If Ohio State isn't selected for the College Football Playoff, star quarterback C.J. Stroud said Saturday that he's unsure if he would participate in a non-CFP bowl game, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Being Benched for Sam Darnold: 'I Did Everything I Could'
The Carolina Panthers made the switch to Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback heading into Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. On Wednesday, Baker Mayfield—who won the starting job before the season but couldn't keep it—addressed reporters for the first time since that decision. "I think...
Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a few rookies may be ready to feast on defenses in Week 12. Fantasy football managers should pick them up now because they may generate a ton of buzz after Sunday’s games. Because of recent roster moves, key injuries and the natural progression of...
Matt Rhule Named Nebraska Head Coach After Scott Frost Firing
Former Carolina Panthers and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been selected to replace Scott Frost as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star reported the sides agreed to an eight-year contract. The news of Rhule's hiring comes as little surprise after ESPN's Chris...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins
With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
Lane Kiffin Says He Anticipates Being Ole Miss HC Next Season Despite Auburn Rumors
Despite rumors that Lane Kiffin would step down to take over at Auburn as soon as Friday, the Ole Miss head coach has maintained he isn't planning to leave. Lane Kiffin is asked if he anticipates being Ole Miss' coach next season: "Yes, I do." Kiffin also responded to the...
MLB Rumors: Carlos Santana, Pirates Agree to 1-Year, $6.7M Contract in Free Agency
Needing to add some pop to their lineup, the Pittsburgh Pirates are hoping for a rebound season from Carlos Santana. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Santana has agreed to a one-year deal with the Pirates worth $6.7 million. Santana's deal for the 2023 season is bigger than any free-agent contract that...
Justin Jefferson Amazes LeBron James, Twitter During Vikings' Win Over Patriots
Justin Jefferson is only in his third season, but he may already be the best wide receiver in football. The Minnesota Vikings superstar had another huge game on Thursday night, catching nine passes for 139 yards and a score in his team's 33-26 Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots.
CFB Fans Shocked as No. 8 Clemson's 40-Game Home Win Streak Ends vs. South Carolina
For the first time since Nov. 12, 2016, the Clemson Tigers have lost at home. The unranked South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the No. 8 Tigers 31-30 on Saturday at Clemson Memorial Stadium to put an end to the team's 40-game home win streak, which is an ACC record. Aside from...
