Joye Belle Adair Rushing, 85, of Clarkesville, Georgia, formerly of Haleyville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. Born in Winston County on June 18, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Fuller and Callie Adair Self. Joye was a homemaker and a member of County Line Church in Haleyville. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joye’s care and compassion for others was immeasurable. Her last words to everyone were always, “I Love You!”

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO