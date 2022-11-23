Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Princeton flexes muscle Friday at "Shoot the Rock" Tourney
Princeton muscle proves itself with two wins Friday in Ottawa holiday tourney play. The Tigers were 53 – 46 winners over La Salle Peru at the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” tournament. The afternoon game saw LP testing Jason Smith's troops, but three Tigers were in double figures by game's end. Teegan Davis shot 17 points, Grady Thompson chipped in 16 and Noah Laporte added 12. For LP, London Cabrera put in 11 points and Josh Senica netted 10. After the game, Cavalier Coach Jim Cherveny sized up his team thus far:
wrmj.com
Mercer County Knocks Off Fulton; Rockets Crush Geneseo
Mercer County beat Fulton 53-32 in the 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic in Orion Wednesday. Chase Olson scored 15 points to pace the Golden Eagles. Colby Cox added 12 and Lucas Collison poured in 10 in the victory. Mercer County is 2-0. Fulton is 1-1. 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic.
aroundptown.com
Panthers Fall In Season Opener
The EP Panther basketball team switched to Geneseo for their season opening tournament but fell to Kewanee 51-44 in a hard fought defensive battle. The Panthers had travelled to Orion for many years but chose some different competition this year. Both teams played zone defenses during the contest- another change...
‘A legendary figure in Galesburg sports’: Radio voice of the Streaks to enter Hall of Fame
One of the “most important figures in Galesburg sports over the past two decades” has never made a basket, passed for a touchdown, hit a home run or won a race for the Silver Streaks. They have not logged a single minute of game time, let alone won a varsity letter, or made an all-conference or all-state team. Nor have they have they won or lost a game as a coach.
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
wrmj.com
Mercer County Firearm Deer Hunting Totals From First Weekend
Mercer County hunters harvested 509 deer during the first firearm season Nov. 18-20. That number compares to 538 last year. Statewide, 52,354 deer were harvested during the first weekend compared to 48,964 last year. Other first weekend totals—283 in Henderson, 275 in Henry, 737 in Knox, 408 in Rock Island,...
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes
KC Receiver Makes Call for Iowa Football on Thanksgiving
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
wgil.com
Long Time Register-Mail Editor Tom Martin Leaving For Quad Cities
Register-Mail editor Tom Martin is starting a new venture as editor of the Quad City Times and the Argus-Dispatch. He spent 19 years as editor of the Register-Mail. Tom and former co-worker Jay Redfern joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about his time here and his new gig.
One injured in vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Monmouth
A person walking in traffic in Monmouth was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Few details are known at this time but Monmouth Police say that at around 10:15 the individual was walking in the eastbound traffic lanes to the east of North Main St. and U.S. 34 intersection. After...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
starvedrock.media
Princeton preps for new garbage collection process
The City of Princeton is preparing for changes in garbage collection and recycling. Mayor Joel Quiram said 65 and 90 gallon receptacles have arrived. They will be disbursed about two weeks before a new garbage/recycling process goes into effect. And, prior to that, residents will be able to dispose of their current trash/recycling receptacles.
bleedingheartland.com
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $10K on scratch-off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Martha Spear of Fort Madison won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Creator” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 2632 Ave. L in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
wrmj.com
Mercer County Unemployment Rate Stays Below Statewide Average
The Mercer County unemployment rate at 3.2 percent. The number is for October, according to data released this week by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and is two-points better from the same period a year ago. Unemployment is also steady year over year in Henderson, Henry, Knox, Rock Island, and Warren Counties.
Rock Island Lights Up With Winter Nights Winter Lights
11.18 – 12.11 WED – SUN | 5-9 PM. *Open: New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day. *Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. Botanical Center members and FunBundle members will enjoy free admission Wednesday nights during the exhibit. Memberships can be purchased on qcgardens.com.
