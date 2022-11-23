Read full article on original website
‘Armed and dangerous’ man already sought for info in 1 killing is now wanted for murder in Friday shooting: Cumberland Co. deputies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An “armed and dangerous” Fayetteville man already wanted for info he might have in an October killing is now wanted in a deadly shooting from Friday night, Cumberland County deputies say. Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, is wanted in the murder of Lowell Anderson,...
North Carolina woman arrested, charged with shooting, killing her husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane, early Friday morning in Greenville. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were […]
Johnston County gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening inside a gas station in Johnston County. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. The person killed was an employee of the gas station,...
Man killed in Friday night shooting near apartment complex, Cumberland County deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after a shooting in Cumberland County Friday night, according to deputies. At about 10:42 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 3500 block of Town St. near Fayetteville and Hope Mills in reference to a shooting. They said they...
1 arrested in connection to stabbing call with injuries in Downtown Raleigh, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they responded to a stabbing call in Downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning. Officers said the call came in around 6:52 a.m. on East Martin St. One man was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, according to police. They said he was taken to...
12-year-old dies, Raleigh police seek driver after girl hit by Hyundai hybrid that fled scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
One man dead, another critically injured in Brunswick County crash
A single vehicle crash in Brunswick County left one man dead and another critically injured on Friday afternoon.
Teen ‘known for mischief’ crashes into canal on dirt bike after chase, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after crashing his dirt bike during a police chase Thursday morning. Officers said a 16-year-old boy lost control and crashed his dirt bike into a canal embankment at the ballpark in Scotland Neck.
Girl dies in hit-and-run on Raleigh’s Hillsborough Street, police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A young girl has died after she was hit by a car on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh Friday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The crash happened in front of Ole Time BBQ near SecurCare Self Storage and the intersection at Bashford Road just after 7:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department also told CBS 17.
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
