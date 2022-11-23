Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to Von Miller’s Injury in Bills Game vs. Lions
The free agent wide receiver weighed on the injury to his former teammate.
Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In
Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
3 Lions most to blame for Thanksgiving loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions lost another Thanksgiving Day contest against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo entered the game as 9.5-point favorites. A late 22-19 lead proved tough for the Lions to hold onto late, and the real Josh Allen showed up with just under 30 seconds remaining, setting up Bills kicker Tyler Bass for the game-winning field goal.
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
Demarcus Robinson (hip) questionable for Ravens' Week 12 matchup versus Jaguars
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) is questionable to play in Week 12's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a missed practice on Thursday, Robinson was able to log a full session on Friday. In a matchup versus a Jaguars' defense giving up 29.4 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers, our models project Robinson to score 5.8 FanDuel points.
Patriots vs. Vikings: Best and worst of PFF grades from Week 12
The Minnesota Vikings continue to find ways to win football games with the latest being a 33-26 win over the greatest coach of all time in Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots. The game was excellent as both teams went back and forth with all 12 scores either taking...
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 12 matchup
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams will sit out after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more volume versus a Cardinals' unit ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
Miami's Raheem Mostert (knee) doubtful in Week 12
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. Mostert is unlikely to suit up in Week 12 due to a knee injury that forced to veteran to miss all of Miami's practice. In a great spot against a Texans' team ranked 32nd in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Jeff Wilson is expected to see a feature role.
What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out
For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
Bills BREAKING: Von Miller Needs Knee Surgery, Per MRI - But When?
What is next for injured Buffalo Bills star Von Miller? Knee surgery, it seems. But …
Belichick Not a Fan of Reporter’s Question After Pats Loss
The coach was very curt with reporters after a question about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown.
Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings
It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
Rachaad White Fantasy Football Outlook Without Leonard Fournette
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is unlikely to suit up in Week 12, paving the way for Rachaad White to earn some fantasy football relevance in the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. White, a rookie third-round pick, has largely served as the backup running back, but will he thrive with increased opportunity?
Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable for Orlando's Sunday matchup
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Sugg's Sunday status is currently in the air after Orlando's guard experienced ankle soreness. Expect Gary Harris to see an uptick in playing time if Suggs is inactive on Sunday. Suggs' current projection...
Detroit's Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable on Sunday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (toe) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a six game absence with a toe injury, Stewart appears closer to a potential return. Expect Marvin Bagley to see more minutes if Stewart remains out on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
Bills: Latest news makes Thanksgiving feel like Christmas
Buffalo Bills fans have much to be thankful and Thursday’s news just added to a long list of such things. Cornerback Tre’Davious White is active and ready to play versus the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The news feels more like a Christmas gift than anything else considering Bills...
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) reportedly ruled out for Bengals in Week 12
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will not play Sunday in the team's Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. Chase was listed questionable for Sunday's contest as he comes off a hairline fracture in his hip as well as a torn labrum. While he was able to get some practice work in, he's still not quite ready to return to the field. His next opportunity will come in Week 13 versus Kansas City.
