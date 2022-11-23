Read full article on original website
Related
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
fox32chicago.com
4 injured in 3-vehicle crash just days after deadly crash on same Chicago street
CHICAGO - Four people were injured Friday afternoon in a crash on Chicago's South Side. Around 3:51 p.m., police say a 75-year-old man in an SUV was traveling westbound on 103rd Street when he struck a 16-year-old in an SUV who was traveling northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue and was attempting to turn left onto 103rd.
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed after car slammed into trees, light pole in Zion: police
ZION, Ill. - A woman was killed, and a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Zion Thursday night. Zion police say an Infiniti EX35 ran off the road hitting several trees and a light pole around 9:32 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road. The driver,...
fox32chicago.com
7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police
CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
Bolingbrook Firefighters Rescue Driver After Car Ends Up in Lake
Firefighters in Bolingbrook rescued a woman who drove her car into a lake Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Whalon Lake boat ramp. Multiple witnesses told NBC 5 they were at the lake when they saw a woman drive into the water. They then called 911 as the vehicle started to sink.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
fox32chicago.com
SWAT searches for suspect in shooting inside Chicago Loop hotel
CHICAGO - A SWAT team was on the scene of a shooting at a hotel in Chicago's Loop early Saturday. Police say a male suspect shot a 21-year-old man inside the La Quinta Inn in the first block of Franklin Street around 2:15 a.m. The two men were in an...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot after argument Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday after he got into an argument. Chicago police said the man, 23, was on South King Drive near 65th around noon when the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Two people killed in wrong-way crash on southbound I-65 in Crown Point, Indiana area
CROWN POINT, Indiana - Two people were killed, and another seriously injured, when a driver going the wrong way caused a crash on I-65 in the Crown Point, Indiana area on Saturday. Indiana State Police said the whole thing started with a minor crash at the Family Express on U.S....
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Far South Side gathering: police
CHICAGO - At least four people we shot and two were killed at a gathering on the Far South Side Friday night. Police say an offender opened fire at a gathering of about 30 people in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. Two men, 34 and...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot inside Loop hotel overnight is neighborhood’s 35th shooting victim of 2022
Chicago — A man was shot inside a Loop hotel room overnight, bringing the total number of people shot in the downtown neighborhood this year to 35. That is far more shooting victims than in any year since at least 2001. The latest incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. inside...
Speeding stolen car crashes, kills 2, injures 16 in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car speeding in Chatham Wednesday evening crashed into several other vehicles, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuring of several others.Chopper 2 was over the scene at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the immediate aftermath of the crash, which happened at 5 p.m. Multiple cars were spotted in the middle of the street with severe damage and several emergency vehicles."How could this have happened?" said Karen Wilson. "Look at the scene."Cars flipped, caught fire, and landed on top of each other."I don't think they had time to react," Wilson said. "It...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot and wounded in drive-by in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago Lawn on Saturday. Chicago police said the victim was on the sidewalk on South Washtenaw near 66th Street around 6:15 p.m. when someone in a car pulled up and opened fire. The 17-year-old was shot in the back....
Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 2 hurt at West Pullman gathering, police say
Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at a South Side gathering, Chicago police said.
Chicago Police Investigating 7 Robberies Within 50-Minute Span Friday Morning
Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said. The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: SWAT team responds to Loop business after man shot, police say
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a shooting early Saturday at a business in the Loop to search for a gunman who injured a man, police said. A man, 21, was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. at a business in the first block of South Franklin Street, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
fox32chicago.com
60-year-old man fatally shot inside Auburn Gresham home
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Saturday morning. Police say a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times while arguing with a man he knew inside a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Street around 3:40 a.m. The...
2 people shot while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night. Police say the victims were in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale around 9:15 p.m. when they heard the shots. The boy was hit by gunfire in the...
