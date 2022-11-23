ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police

CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
fox32chicago.com

SWAT searches for suspect in shooting inside Chicago Loop hotel

CHICAGO - A SWAT team was on the scene of a shooting at a hotel in Chicago's Loop early Saturday. Police say a male suspect shot a 21-year-old man inside the La Quinta Inn in the first block of Franklin Street around 2:15 a.m. The two men were in an...
fox32chicago.com

Man shot after argument Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday after he got into an argument. Chicago police said the man, 23, was on South King Drive near 65th around noon when the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was shot...
CBS Chicago

Speeding stolen car crashes, kills 2, injures 16 in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car speeding in Chatham Wednesday evening crashed into several other vehicles, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuring of several others.Chopper 2 was over the scene at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the immediate aftermath of the crash, which happened at 5 p.m. Multiple cars were spotted in the middle of the street with severe damage and several emergency vehicles."How could this have happened?" said Karen Wilson. "Look at the scene."Cars flipped, caught fire, and landed on top of each other."I don't think they had time to react," Wilson said. "It...
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot and wounded in drive-by in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago Lawn on Saturday. Chicago police said the victim was on the sidewalk on South Washtenaw near 66th Street around 6:15 p.m. when someone in a car pulled up and opened fire. The 17-year-old was shot in the back....
CBS Chicago

Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
NBC Chicago

Chicago Police Investigating 7 Robberies Within 50-Minute Span Friday Morning

Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said. The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.
fox32chicago.com

60-year-old man fatally shot inside Auburn Gresham home

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Saturday morning. Police say a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times while arguing with a man he knew inside a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Street around 3:40 a.m. The...
