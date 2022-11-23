PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO