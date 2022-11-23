Read full article on original website
Furrever Friends Friday 11/25/22 Part 2
WATCH: Peoria’s 135th Annual Santa Claus Parade
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tune in to watch Peoria’s annual Santa Claus Parade, scheduled to step off at 9:15 a.m. Friday. This year’s theme: “Winter Wonderland.”
YMCA, Riverplex win Santa Award for float in annual parade
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winners from Friday’s annual Santa Claus Parade have been announced, and the YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria unit came out on top, earning the coveted Santa Award. All award-winning floats and units are listed below. Best Commercial Float 1st place: Savory Court...
Hundreds come out for Peoria’s 135th Santa Claus parade
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sleigh bells, snowmen, and of course Santa Claus were all on display Friday morning in downtown Peoria. The city kicked off its 135th annual Santa Claus parade with a packed crowd on the sidewalks and street corners enjoying the view. This year’s theme was ‘Winter Wonderland.’
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit
Couple spends their Thanksgiving with strangers over their own families
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — Almost every Thanksgiving since 2014, Lisa and Damian Dekezel have hosted a Turkey meal for their local community in Cambridge. "We started this community Thanksgiving dinner, really to give back to our community," Lisa said. Both Lisa and Damian value family and togetherness and say sometimes...
300 South Side Mission volunteers distribute more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a tradition more than 50 years strong. South Side Mission in Peoria provided more than 2,000 meals to the community on Thanksgiving. Hundreds of families pick up their meals on Thursday morning, while other meals were delivered by volunteers. “We have been doing...
None injured in early morning deck fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a deck fire near Larchmont Lane and Westport Road at approximately 12:20 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene, they observed fire from a deck in the back of a two-story structure.
Galesburg department responds to two fires
The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires within a 12-hour period this weekend. The first structure fire occurred Friday, Nov. 25th, at 8:44 p.m., at 1094 Garden Lane, according to a Saturday release. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were showing from the single-story structure.
4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
Peoria electrical fire causes $75,000 in damages
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Bigelow Street and Richmond Avenue at approximately 11:22 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when crews first arrived on the scene, they reported a fire with smoke and flames on the second story of the home.
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Toy Aussie Puppies at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat looking for furever family
Nemo and Marlin, 2 adorable Toy Aussie puppies need loving homes!. Ruby’s Rescue will be at the Old Rugged Barn in Towanda on December 10th, from 1-5. Come join 40 crafters and vendors at our 5th Annual HOLIDAY MARKET. Old Rugged barn is minutes from Bloomington normal and just...
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
