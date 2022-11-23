ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Illinois Proud

Furrever Friends Friday 11/25/22 Part 2

Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving …. Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving …. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Last minute shoppers fill local grocery...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

YMCA, Riverplex win Santa Award for float in annual parade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winners from Friday’s annual Santa Claus Parade have been announced, and the YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria unit came out on top, earning the coveted Santa Award. All award-winning floats and units are listed below. Best Commercial Float 1st place: Savory Court...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hundreds come out for Peoria’s 135th Santa Claus parade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sleigh bells, snowmen, and of course Santa Claus were all on display Friday morning in downtown Peoria. The city kicked off its 135th annual Santa Claus parade with a packed crowd on the sidewalks and street corners enjoying the view. This year’s theme was ‘Winter Wonderland.’
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit

BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

None injured in early morning deck fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a deck fire near Larchmont Lane and Westport Road at approximately 12:20 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene, they observed fire from a deck in the back of a two-story structure.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg department responds to two fires

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires within a 12-hour period this weekend. The first structure fire occurred Friday, Nov. 25th, at 8:44 p.m., at 1094 Garden Lane, according to a Saturday release. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were showing from the single-story structure.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria electrical fire causes $75,000 in damages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Bigelow Street and Richmond Avenue at approximately 11:22 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when crews first arrived on the scene, they reported a fire with smoke and flames on the second story of the home.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
GALESBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire

A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police shut down intersection

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales

The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
WARRENSBURG, IL

