mhflsentinel.com
First Presbyterian Church Of Honeoye Falls Hosts 49th Annual Christmas Bazaar On December 3rd
The 49th annual “TEAZAAR” (Christmas Bazaar) will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Honeoye Falls, 27 North Main Street, on Saturday, December 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Enter at the Main Street red front doors of the church. This event, begun in 1972, has...
WUHF
Crime Stoppers and Distillery Restaurants host "First Responders Week"
What's a better time to show your appreciation and gratitude for others than for the holidays?. honoring the tireless first responders for all they do, Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week” November 27 through December 4. The event...
13 WHAM
Local restaurant gives back to community on Thanksgiving
Rochester, N.Y. — For many, the holidays are a difficult time of year, especially for those who face hardship which is where the spirit of giving comes through. Allah's Kitchen has been doing a special food giveaway around the holidays for the last four years. The owner of the restaurant says this is the best way to give back to the community.
‘Gird your loins!’: The Calamari Sisters return to Rochester for performances at the JCC this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jewish Community Center of Rochester is getting ready to welcome back the Calamari Sisters for their performance, ‘The Calamari Sisters’ Holiday Extravaganza,’ coming to the Hart Theatre Stage this weekend! The show consists of Delphine and Carmella Calamari showing audience members how to prepare the ultimate Italian holiday meal while incorporating […]
mhflsentinel.com
Lima Fire Department To Hold Raffle On December 10th
The Lima Volunteer Fire Department will hold a raffle with the grand prize of $10,000. The drawing will be held on December 10, 2022. Only 1,500 tickets will be sold for the raffle; tickets are $20 each. The second prize will be $2,000 and the third prize is $1,000. Tickets...
Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
Keg tree lighting tour in Canandaigua December 3
The event is perfect for natives and for those who are up for a short drive for holiday festivities.
waynetimes.com
48 year-old mural uncovered following building fire
Following the March 23, 2022, fire at the Thatcher Company plant on Route 104 in Williamson, demolition work uncovered a mural hidden behind an interior wall, signed and dated in 1974. The mural, unknown to the present owners, came as quite a surprise. Thatcher Facility Maintenance Manager, Mike Keller wanted to find the artist and preserve this historic artwork.
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
Residents fill up Eastview Mall for in-person shopping on Black Friday
Shoppers shared that the fun doesn’t stop today, they plan on taking advantage of Small Business Saturday as well.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
The Landmark Society Announces 2022 Preservation Awards
The Landmark Society of Western New York recently announced the 2022 Preservation Awards. The awards are given to individuals and organizations in our nine-county area that have made outstanding efforts in the preservation of their homes, public buildings, historic properties, and landscapes. AWARD OF MERIT. The Award of Merit is...
Winning ticket worth $50K sold in Village of Arcade
According to New York Lottery officials, the ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.
WUHF
Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting in Greece, ROAR fundraiser
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Thompson group DIGs to boost pollinators
CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health has for many years encouraged its associates to form “Do It Groups” – referred to internally as DIGs — to bring about positive changes within the health system. Past DIGs have implemented new technology to benefit patients, created helpful...
Rochester smoke shop across from elementary school prompts zoning questions
Mad Flavors has not granted a response to multiple calls or attempts to obtain a statement or interview.
WHEC TV-10
Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
- As of November 2022, it appears Orchard Park, NY has shattered this record with at least 70' inches in 24 hours. - According to My Radar, Orchard Park, NY saw 66 inches of snow in 24 hours, breaking the old record. The Original Story. We've endured some major snowstorms...
Eagle Bay man dead after ATV accident in Town of Victor
NYSP said that 64-year-old Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay was hunting near a family member's home while riding on an ATV.
