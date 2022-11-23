ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeoye Falls, NY

WUHF

Crime Stoppers and Distillery Restaurants host "First Responders Week"

What's a better time to show your appreciation and gratitude for others than for the holidays?. honoring the tireless first responders for all they do, Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week” November 27 through December 4. The event...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local restaurant gives back to community on Thanksgiving

Rochester, N.Y. — For many, the holidays are a difficult time of year, especially for those who face hardship which is where the spirit of giving comes through. Allah's Kitchen has been doing a special food giveaway around the holidays for the last four years. The owner of the restaurant says this is the best way to give back to the community.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Gird your loins!’: The Calamari Sisters return to Rochester for performances at the JCC this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jewish Community Center of Rochester is getting ready to welcome back the Calamari Sisters for their performance, ‘The Calamari Sisters’ Holiday Extravaganza,’ coming to the Hart Theatre Stage this weekend! The show consists of Delphine and Carmella Calamari showing audience members how to prepare the ultimate Italian holiday meal while incorporating […]
ROCHESTER, NY
mhflsentinel.com

Lima Fire Department To Hold Raffle On December 10th

The Lima Volunteer Fire Department will hold a raffle with the grand prize of $10,000. The drawing will be held on December 10, 2022. Only 1,500 tickets will be sold for the raffle; tickets are $20 each. The second prize will be $2,000 and the third prize is $1,000. Tickets...
LIMA, NY
News 8 WROC

Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
FAIRPORT, NY
waynetimes.com

48 year-old mural uncovered following building fire

Following the March 23, 2022, fire at the Thatcher Company plant on Route 104 in Williamson, demolition work uncovered a mural hidden behind an interior wall, signed and dated in 1974. The mural, unknown to the present owners, came as quite a surprise. Thatcher Facility Maintenance Manager, Mike Keller wanted to find the artist and preserve this historic artwork.
WILLIAMSON, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

The Landmark Society Announces 2022 Preservation Awards

The Landmark Society of Western New York recently announced the 2022 Preservation Awards. The awards are given to individuals and organizations in our nine-county area that have made outstanding efforts in the preservation of their homes, public buildings, historic properties, and landscapes. AWARD OF MERIT. The Award of Merit is...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Thompson group DIGs to boost pollinators

CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health has for many years encouraged its associates to form “Do It Groups” – referred to internally as DIGs — to bring about positive changes within the health system. Past DIGs have implemented new technology to benefit patients, created helpful...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
ROCHESTER, NY

