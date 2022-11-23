With the launch of Wednesday on Netflix, we meet a number of new characters when Wednesday Addams is enrolled into the Nevermore Academy boarding school that seems to exclusively teach supernatural misfits. We also get to know brand new takes on the iconic Addams Family characters Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, and Fester, along with an all-new version of Wednesday, herself, played by Jenna Ortega.

