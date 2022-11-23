SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is making sure no child goes without a toy this Christmas. The holiday Stuff-A-Cruiser event was held Saturday from 9a.m.-3p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road. The fun event is a great way for the public to celebrate the start of the holiday season by giving back to the community and donating new toys for city-wide distribution.

