Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
4 injured in Thanksgiving night I-91 crash that tipped vehicle, Springfield Fire reports
The Springfield Fire Department reported a crash on I-91 North on Thursday — the night of Thanksgiving. Four people were extricated from a vehicle and taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the Springfield Fire Department’s Facebook page. All of the occupants were under the age of...
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on South Street in Holyoke
Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee. Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee. Chicopee high schools face-off in traditional Thanksgiving football game. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST. Before the Thanksgiving NFL games, there was business to...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a one-alarm shed fire on Matthews Road in South Hadley Thursday night. According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed was close to a house and brush was making its way into the woods. The shed and its contents were a total loss.
westernmassnews.com
House fire on Russellville Road in Southampton under investigation
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night. Officials told Western Mass News crews worked into Friday morning on the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Southampton Police, Westover Air Reserve Base and multiple...
whdh.com
Pittsfield police respond to rollover with injuries
PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that resulted in minor injuries to one of the operators. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue found a vehicle overturned in front of a house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Springfield Police hosting Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program
The Springfield Police Department is taking part in the Stephen O'Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program on Saturday.
Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford
Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
Holyoke police seek public information about General Cleaners fire
HOLYOKE — Holyoke police investigators are reaching out to city residents seeking information about a fire in the General Cleaners location at 361 South St. early Friday morning. Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said firefighters responded to the South Street scene at about 3 a.m. following a report of smoke...
Springfield Police host Stuff-A-Cruiser event at Walmart
The Springfield Police Department is hosting a Stuff-A-Cruiser event on Saturday.
Serious crash closes street in Chicopee on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: Center Street was reopened at 8:06 a.m. A serious crash on Center Street in Chicopee closed the road after a car flipped. The Chicopee Police Department shared photos of the crash, showing a black sedan flipped on its roof. Western Mass News reported two people were taken to Baystate...
westernmassnews.com
1 person killed, another injured in crash on Center Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious one-car crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. According to Chicopee Police, one person died from their injuries at Baystate Medical Center. Another injured person inside the car was brought to Baystate Medical Center by a driver passing by the scene. Information on their condition is not available.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police host annual Stuff-A-Cruiser to benefit city kids
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is making sure no child goes without a toy this Christmas. The holiday Stuff-A-Cruiser event was held Saturday from 9a.m.-3p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road. The fun event is a great way for the public to celebrate the start of the holiday season by giving back to the community and donating new toys for city-wide distribution.
One person killed in West Hartford fire
One person is in the hospital after fire broke out in a home Wednesday night in West Hartford. The call came in around 9:09 p.m. to the residence at 22 Thomas Street.
Tractor-trailer fire at Target in Hadley
The Hadley Fire Department was called to the Target on Russell street where a tractor-trailer caught on fire on Monday.
Three Adams families without home after Thanksgiving fire
Three families in Adam are without a home Thursday morning following a multi-family house fire.
Suspect arrested in connection with Wilbraham Big Y gun incident
Wilbraham Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident at the Boston Street Big Y on Tuesday.
Man dies in Chicopee crash, another man taken to hospital by passing motorist, police say
A man died in a Chicopee crash early Thursday morning and another man involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital by a “passing motorist,” the Chicopee Police Department said. Dispatchers received a 911 call for a report of a serious car crash on Center...
Comments / 0