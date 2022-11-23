ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on South Street in Holyoke

Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee. Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee. Chicopee high schools face-off in traditional Thanksgiving football game. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST. Before the Thanksgiving NFL games, there was business to...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a one-alarm shed fire on Matthews Road in South Hadley Thursday night. According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed was close to a house and brush was making its way into the woods. The shed and its contents were a total loss.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

House fire on Russellville Road in Southampton under investigation

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night. Officials told Western Mass News crews worked into Friday morning on the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Southampton Police, Westover Air Reserve Base and multiple...
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
whdh.com

Pittsfield police respond to rollover with injuries

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that resulted in minor injuries to one of the operators. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue found a vehicle overturned in front of a house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford

Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
WALLINGFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Serious crash closes street in Chicopee on Thanksgiving

UPDATE: Center Street was reopened at 8:06 a.m. A serious crash on Center Street in Chicopee closed the road after a car flipped. The Chicopee Police Department shared photos of the crash, showing a black sedan flipped on its roof. Western Mass News reported two people were taken to Baystate...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person killed, another injured in crash on Center Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious one-car crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. According to Chicopee Police, one person died from their injuries at Baystate Medical Center. Another injured person inside the car was brought to Baystate Medical Center by a driver passing by the scene. Information on their condition is not available.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police host annual Stuff-A-Cruiser to benefit city kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is making sure no child goes without a toy this Christmas. The holiday Stuff-A-Cruiser event was held Saturday from 9a.m.-3p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road. The fun event is a great way for the public to celebrate the start of the holiday season by giving back to the community and donating new toys for city-wide distribution.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy