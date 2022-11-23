Read full article on original website
I tried the PMR sleep trick and now I’m falling asleep in seconds
It can be tricky to fall asleep at night, whether you suffer from insomnia or the weather is keeping you awake. From 4-7-8 breathing (opens in new tab) to the military method (opens in new tab), I’ve tried many sleep tricks to see how quickly I can get to sleep, and now I’m falling asleep in seconds with the PMR sleep trick.
No more excuses: Just 2 minutes of intense exercise every day could extend lifespan
SYDNEY, Australia — Plenty of people cite lack of time to justify their non-existent exercise routine, but a new study out of Australia could effectively end that excuse. Scientists at the University of Sydney report that two minute “bursts” of vigorous physical activity totaling a meager 15 minutes per week are associated with a lower risk of death.
Lying in a Long Hot Bath Burns as Many Calories as a 30-Minute Walk
Many people complain that they are not physically active and do not exercise on a regular basis because they are too tired after work.However, we're sure you're never too tired to enjoy a nice, warm, and relaxing bath!
Can you stand on one leg for 10 seconds? Why balance could be a matter of life and death – and how to improve yours
Until we start to lose our balance, we barely notice that it’s there at all. “It starts for a lot of people with simple stuff,” says Dr Anna Lowe, an expert on healthy ageing and physical activity. “Maybe you used to be able to quickly stand on one leg to put a shoe on, and you’ve stopped doing that at some point. Maybe you used to get out of the bath on to a slippery floor without thinking, and now you have to hold on to something. It’s easy to either miss the signs or just put it down to ageing – but it really is something you can affect.”
Cardio or stretching isn't the best way to warm-up for a workout. Here's what you should do instead, according to a personal trainer.
"Movement prep," which can include exercises like deadbugs and glute bridges, better prepares your body for a workout, trainer Luke Worthington said.
Your Resting Heart Rate Isn’t the Same as Your Sleeping Heart Rate—Here’s What They Can Tell You About Your Health
If you’ve ever bolted awake from a nightmare with your heart beating like a frenzied drum, you already know that sleep and rest are not the same things. Nor is your resting heart rate (RHR) and your sleeping heart rate (SHR). If you’re trying to get a handle on your health and cardiovascular fitness level, understanding the difference between resting heart rate vs. sleeping heart rate is important.
The World Needs Good Vibes, So Here Are 26 Heartwarming Notes People Left For Others
I'm not crying, YOU'RE crying. Okay, maybe we're both crying.
