Charlotte, NC

Ice Skating Is Back At The Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bundle up and get ready for chilly gliding at the Whitewater Center. Every fall the upper pond of the Whitewater center is transformed into a skating rink that is out of this world. The Whitewater Center’s ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bojangles’ Employee Gives Customers Joyful Experience

SALISBURY, N.C.– Good help is hard to find and so is good customer service. But, if you walk into one Bojangles’ restaurant in Salisbury, you’ll quickly find out that’s not the case. Deborah Watts has been working for Bojangles’ for 24 years. It’s a job she says she loves. And the customers she serves love her. Snookie Hiatt is a regular and says, “I miss her when she’s not here and everyone else does too.” Watts finds joy in making other people feel good. That’s why she makes it a point to always give service with a smile. Watts admits that things in the fast-food get pretty hectic, but she she’s able to put her frustration aside to make sure her customers are being taken care of. She knows the time will come when she has to leave her job, but she’s not looking forward to that day anytime soon.
SALISBURY, NC
Thanksgiving Remix: Recipes For Holiday Leftovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’ve all feasted on turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, and a plethora of traditional Thanksgiving foods. Now that the day is over, our refrigerators are either stocked with more leftovers than we can imagine or we’re just completely over the taste of Thanksgiving food. It’s time to get creative in the kitchen and whip up some new meals with the leftovers. Remixing Thanksgiving leftovers can save lots of money and prevent a waste of great food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Construction Changes Could Bring Confusion For Airport Travelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you haven’t been to the airport lately, you might be surprised by how much has changed. A new lobby expansion is causing some confusion for travelers this holiday season. Passengers now have to navigate through a new lobby to get to the baggage claim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
One Person Dead After Crash On I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have not said what led up to a deadly crash on I-85 Saturday afternoon. Medic told WCCB that it happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive around 2 p.m. One person died in the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
Thanksgiving Travel Tests Airline Industry After Turbulent Summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are signs the airline industry may be rebounding after a summer that was marred by flight cancellations and staffing issues. The Transportation Security Administration said its agents screened a near record 2.4 million passengers on Thanksgiving Eve. That number was just shy of the 2.5 million passengers screened on July 1st, which set a pandemic record.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Local Businessman Helping College Athletes With NIL Deals

Charlotte, NC – Ryan Schachtner, a local businessman, turned a presentation to UNCC sports teams into a book and a business called A Must Win. The purpose is to help college students, and even some high school athletes deal with NIL deals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Elite All Star Middle School Football Game Is Set to Kick Off

CHARLOTTE, NC – This Saturday at Charlotte Christian, 90 middle school players from 8 states will take part in the Elite Middle School All Star Games. This is the 9th year for this event. Two games will be played; one for seventh graders and one for eighth graders. Players were selected by a group of coaches and sent invites to play. They began practicing on Wednesday. Along with creating better football players, the coaches are also throwing in life lessons along the way in hopes of also creating good young men.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gaston County Mugshots November 25th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 25th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mexican Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant In Death Of Shanquella Robinson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The prosecutor’s office in Baja California Sur on Thursday confirmed it has issued an arrest warrant in the death of Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson, 25. Robinson died October 28 while vacationing in Cabo, Mexico with a group of her friends. Her death has been ruled femicide by Mexican authorities.
CHARLOTTE, NC

