roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Cold shooting hinders Hawks in conference opener
FLORENCE, SC – The Chowan women’s basketball team was unable to overcome the cold shooting from behind the arc in a 72-60 loss to Francis Marion in Conference Carolinas action here Tuesday evening. Keibra Hopkins led the Hawks with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Destiny Robinson collected her...
Columbia Star
A.C. Flora/South Florence meet for Lower State Championship
The 13-0 A.C. Flora Falcons are in their second 4A semifinal in three years following a 50-19 win over the West Florence Knights Friday, November 18. The Falcons will battle the South Florence Bruins, who are also undefeated, Friday, November 25 for a shot at playing for the 4A State Championship.
High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU’s first half vs. Coastal Carolina
Picture-perfect weather and high-flying steamers have defined JMU’s (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) first 30 minutes of action versus No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt). Not much has gone wrong for the Dukes as they head into the locker room up 20-7 on senior day. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from JMU’s last first half of the season.
heraldadvocate.com
MCHS Lady Bulldogs basketball team looking at a promising season
Marlboro County High School Girls Basketball Coach Leah Zimmerman feels the 2022-23 season for the Lady Bulldogs will be a very promising one. The team has five seniors this year. “We have a large number of returning students who are more than capable of competing,” Zimmerman said. The five...
No. 23 Coastal Carolina faces JMU with title game on horizon
No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison (7-3, 5-2), Saturday, Noon EST (ESPNU) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: James Madison by 13 1/2. Series record: Tied 1-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
WLTX.com
Darius Rush is veteran of the Carolina-Clemson rivalry
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Growing up in Kingstree, Darius Rush is keenly aware of the intensity of a certain late November game. After he signed with South Carolina. the C.E. Murray graduate spent the 2018 season redshirting. Now in his fifth year in the program, Rush is gearing up for his final chance at earning bragging rights at the expense of denying the Tigers an eighth consecutive win in the series.
CBS Sports
James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 9-1; James Madison 7-3 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Coastal Carolina and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
WLTX.com
Turkey Day rumble marks 82nd earthquake in Kershaw County
ELGIN, S.C. — Weeks after the last earthquake was felt in the Lugoff and Elgin areas, a new one rumbled to life just before noon on Thursday. The Thanksgiving Day earthquake marks the 82nd such quake since late December 2021 and had a final reviewed magnitude of 2.0. The latest U.S. Geological Survey data places the earthquake just off of Jordan Road not far from several other quakes that were centered along Fort Jackson Road.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Preserving the Past
MURFREESBORO – Hundreds of elementary students walk through the halls of Riverview Elementary School each day while school is in session. They follow in the footsteps of many students who came before them. A newly-erected historic marker in front of the school now tells the story of Riverview, which...
live5news.com
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
wpde.com
Missing Bennettsville boy with autism found 70 miles away in Florence Co.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing autistic 12-year-old Bennettsville boy was found Tuesday evening in the Johnsonville community of Florence County, according to Marlboro County Sheriff Larry McNeil. The two communities are roughly 70 miles apart. When we asked the department how the child had gotten so far...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lana Anderson, of Lumberton, was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans and white vans, deputies said. Anderson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown eyes and black/brown […]
WMBF
SCHP: Driver dead after vehicle strikes ditch, overturns in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash early Friday in the Pee Dee. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 near Dunbar Highway in Marlboro County. That’s around three miles north of the Clio community.
wpde.com
19-year-old reported missing, last seen in Hartsville
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies would like the public's help in locating a missing teen. Jasmine Beard, 19, has been reported missing by family members. Beard was last seen in the Nandina St. area of Hartsville. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to...
Cherry Hill Baptist Church serves Conway community
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Conway gave back to its community by providing home-cooked meals for those in need for the first time since the pandemic. The church has been continuing this tradition since 1998. It was projected that the church would be providing anywhere from 500 to 800 meals on […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Little River, SC
Little River is a small fishing town in Horry County, South Carolina. Located along the North Atlantic Ocean coast, Little River is teeming with aquatic natural resources, making it an ideal stop to satisfy your seafood cravings. The oldest town along the greater Grand Stand area, it’s home to a...
