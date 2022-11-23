Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
What can be Attributed to the Excellent Season Jimmy Garoppolo is Having?
Jimmy Garoppolo is having himself an excellent season. The abundance of low moments that he is prone to are just not there this season. Garoppolo is taking care of the football, making plays with his legs and being clutch on third downs. He has done an exceptional job so far this season.
Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets
The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
‘Intimidators’ Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson Couldn’t Break Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA – You might think Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson sitting down together for Thanksgiving dinner would have broken the holiday. There were just two eight-pound turkeys on their table, shared by Dickerson’s fiancé Brooke, at the Dickerson home on Thursday. There was plenty of other stuff,...
Why It Seems Decision on Justin Fields Has Already Been Made
Matt Eberflus has a 3-8 team facing the 6-4 Jets on Sunday and it seems rather obvious that Justin Fields should rest his injured left shoulder in such a situation. After all, if just one week of rest will do wonders for the shoulder separation, then it should be idle now because even in a meaningless season the game with Green Bay Dec. 4 at Soldier Field carries along more significance than one against the New York Jets.
Week 12 preview: Can Panthers QB Sam Darnold hold on to the starting job?
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has a lot to prove against the Denver Broncos. The former 2018 No. 3 overall pick missed the first 10 weeks of the season as he recovered from a high ankle sprain and has yet to play a regular-season snap this season. That changes on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium as Darnold is set to start at quarterback for the first time since Week 18 of last season.
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
‘He Continues To Work’: How Devin Lloyd Has Adjusted Amidst a New Role in Week 12
The narrative around Devin Lloyd’s rookie season can be summarized in two parts. The 2022 first-round pick started off the season strong, with Pro Football Focus ranking Lloyd seventh among linebackers with a 78.2 overall grade. During that stretch, he led rookies with 24 tackles and 6 passes defended in addition to being a disruptive force in the run game.
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 12
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s Thanksgiving weekend and the Philadelphia Eagles have already hit their preseason win total number. The Green Bay Packers, whose preseason number was 11.5, are already assured of the under.
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Steelers Rule Two Out, Two Questionable Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, and have also listed two players as questionable. The team has ruled out rookie running back Jaylen Warren and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who are both nursing hamstring injuries. Witherspoon has played just once since Week 3 while Warren left last week and did not practice in preparation for the Colts.
Top-5 NFL Power Rankings | Week 12
Saints head coach Dennis Allen decided to start Andy Dalton despite two consecutive losses, which was unpopular with most fans. But the gamble paid off when New Orleans defeated Los Angeles 27-20 in Week 11. Taysom Hill contributed to igniting New Orleans' offense with 16-quarterback snaps. For now, New Orleans...
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos
The first to score wins? No, I'm not kidding either. These offenses have been putrid for the most part, forcing the defensive units to carry the weight. For some reason, I believe the Panthers offense will have more success with Sam Darnold under center. Is 17 points a lot? No, but this will be the first real game he's played in almost a year. This one will be very similar to last week's game against Baltimore but with just a few more points on the board. Panthers win a tight one.
Report: Bengals Star WR Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Play on Sunday Against Titans
CINCINNATI — Ja’Marr Chase won't play against the Titans, despite practicing this week according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Chase, 22, has missed the past three games with a hip injury. He practiced in a limited capacity all week, but won't play. "I’m told the Bengals’ All-Pro wide...
Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Game Prediction
The Chargers were victims of letting games slip through their hands late in the fourth quarter the last two weeks. Now at 5-5, needing to go on a run in pursuit of a playoff push with seven regular-season games remaining, there's not much room for error moving forward. Running back...
Bengals Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of AFC Showdown With Titans
NASHVILLE — The Bengals elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans. Chrisman will make his second-straight start. Meanwhile, Lassiter will make his NFL debut. The rookie wide receiver has spent the entire season on Cincinnati’s...
Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?
FRISCO - Deion Sanders, the iconic Dallas Cowboys star who has in a short time built a winning program at Jackson State, has an opportunity to make a big move. The Hall of Fame legend has recently hinted at his interest in advancing in his coaching career. And now Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach …
OBJ Signing with Cowboys ‘No-Brainer,’ says Shannon Sharpe
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, from the front office to the locker room, obviously thinks this can be a fit, which is why the push is on to convince Odell Beckham Jr. to see it the same way. And for what it is worth, one national voice with Super Bowl...
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great Long Before Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- It took no time for George Pickens to realize that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a winner. Literally, no time at all. The first time the Steelers' first and second-round picks met was at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. And the moment Pickens met the Pitt quarterback, he knew he was different.
