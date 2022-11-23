ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk

WAVY's Amy Avery reports. Walmart employee files $50M lawsuit following Chesapeake …. The lawsuit, filed by Donya Prioleau, claims she submitted a complaint about the gunman two months prior to the shooting that took the lives of six Walmart employees. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ENYACe. Earwitness says loved one’s shooting death in...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Earwitness says loved one’s shooting death in Chesapeake wasn’t a case of road rage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — 30-year-old Tiquan Smith was an Air Force veteran, father of two daughters, and a business owner. Loved ones say all who knew him, loved him. “He didn’t have any problems with anybody out here on these streets. There was nothing but love out here, so whoever did this to him didn’t know him; they did not know him,” said his mother, Sharon Barnes.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway.  York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees.  The suspect is described as a tall, […]
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth family loses everything in fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth family lost everything to a fire at their Clifford Street home earlier in November and they’re looking for help. The fire took place Nov. 1 in the 4000 block of Clifford Street in the Westhaven area of the city, with the call coming in at 11:53 a.m. A photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows the house fully engulfed in flames.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy