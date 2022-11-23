Read full article on original website
China's 'iPhone city' Zhengzhou in lockdown until Tuesday
China reported a record number of Covid-19 cases on Thursday as Beijing imposed more lockdowns. CNBC's Eunice Yoon joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
'Heated' and 'really ugly': Europe fails to thrash out details on gas price cap as talks turn sour
BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions. The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
U.S. shoppers alone in boosting Black Friday spend as cost-of-living crisis hits Europe
Black Friday may offer an opportunity to bag a bargain, but many shoppers will be expecting steeper discounts this year. U.S. consumers are alone in planning to increase their spend this year, while European shoppers expect to cut back by as much as 18%, according to research. The findings come...
Beijing grinds to a near halt as China's capital city battles Covid with more lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
Stocks finish higher as the Street awaits key inflation data next week
Stocks finished higher on this holiday-shortened trading week, with all the major U.S. averages posting gains. However, trading volume was slim so we would caution reading too much into the move.
Microsoft raised the bar for Windows PCs with its Surface computers, despite low share after a decade
Microsoft has failed to pick up even 3% of market share in its 10 years of selling Surface PCs that have come in the form of convertible tablets, laptops and all-in-one computers. Finding Surface devotees can be hard to find, but they're out there. The Surface business isn't tiny today....
Inflation is coming down. Here's what that means for your annual pay raise
If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
New York is the first state to ban certain types of crypto mining—here's what to know
New York just became the first state to ban certain types of cryptocurrency mining in an effort to address environmental worries over the energy-intensive process. "I will ensure that New York continues to be the center of financial innovation, while also taking important steps to prioritize the protection of our environment," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a message after signing the legislation into law on Nov. 22.
China frees up $70 billion for banks to underpin slowing economy
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points (bps), effective from Dec. 5. That would lower the weighted average ratio for financial institutions to 7.8%, the central bank said. China said on Friday it would cut the amount...
How Liquid Death's founder started a $700 million water brand
Liquid Death founder and CEO Mike Cessario spent years figuring out how to make water cool. Now his brand is valued at $700 million. After attending the 2009 Warped Tour, Cessario realized bottled water lacked irreverent marketing like that of energy drinks. With about $1,500, he created a commercial before he had an actual can of water. It went viral and investors saw the potential. Liquid Death has raised $195 million and is on track to reach $130 million in sales by the end of 2022.
These are the best Black Friday streaming deals from Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and more
Streaming is getting more expensive, but there are still some good deals to be had this Black Friday. While the major streamers have increased their prices lately — earlier this year Netflix increased the price of its standard tier from $13.99 per month to $15.49 per month, and Disney Plus will be raising its prices from $7.99 to $10.99 on Dec. 8 — some content platforms are still looking to draw subscribers with bargain basement sign-up offers.
Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves after Fed minutes
The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker on Thursday as investors, encouraged by the prospect of a slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, placed bets on riskier assets. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.066% at 105.830, after sliding 1%...
Dow closes more than 150 points higher. Stocks notch gains for holiday week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, notching a gain during the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow rose 152.97 points, or 0.45% to 34,347.03, marking the third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to end the day at 4,026.12. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52% to 11,226.36, weighed down by shares of Activision Blizzard, which fell 4% on news that the FTC could block Microsoft from taking over the gaming company.
European stocks extend gains on Fed slowdown hopes; U.S. markets closed
European markets remained upbeat on Thursday as investors assessed the latest meeting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Minutes from the Fed's November meeting signaled that the central bank is seeing progress in its fight against high inflation and is looking to slow the pace of rate hikes, meaning smaller ones through the end of this year and into 2023.
Tech's reality check: How the industry lost $7.4 trillion in one year
The Nasdaq has tumbled sharply from its all-time high a year ago, as layoffs, inflation and rising interest rates roil the tech industry. Companies are slowing spending and responding to a weakening economy after seeing their stock prices tank. "You just don't know what it's going to be like going...
Asia-Pacific stocks mostly lower, Tokyo inflation at highest in 40 years; U.S. markets closed
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower as markets in the U.S. were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and slated to end its session early on Friday. fell 0.35% to close at 28,283.03 and the Topix ended its session at 2,018.0 as the nation's capital city saw the highest core consumer price index reading since 1982. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.14% to 2,437 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.24% to 7,259.5.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Activision Blizzard, Tesla, Manchester United and others
(BBBY) – The housewares retailer is struggling to keep its stores stocked, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The paper cites analytics company DataWeave numbers showing more than 40% of the retailer's products were out of stock in October. Nonetheless, the stock rose 1% in the premarket.
Op-ed: Cryptocurrency isn't a smart investment — and hasn't been for a while
Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
China reports third consecutive daily record for new Covid cases
Mega-cities continue to struggle to contain outbreaks, with Chongqing and Guangzhou recording the bulk of new cases. Chongqing, a southwestern city of 32 million people, reported 7,721 new local cases for Friday, a jump of almost 20% from the previous day. Guangzhou, a prosperous city of nearly 19 million people...
