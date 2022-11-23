Read full article on original website
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the pop star behind the soundtrack hits “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died. The singer and actor was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Judith A. Moose, Cara’s publicist, wrote in a Twitter message early on Saturday, November 26. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”
‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery Joins Steven Knight Drama ‘This Town’
Michelle Dockery, best know for playing Lady Mary Crawley on the hit period drama Downton Abbey, has landed the lead role in This Town, an upcoming BBC drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. According to Deadline, the six-part series (formerly known as Two Tone) revolves around an extended family...
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’: Which Song Is the Catchiest? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.]. It’s no secret that James Gunn loves a good tune, and while he pays homage to classics in his Guardians of the Galaxy films and on HBO Max‘s Peacemaker, particularly the show’s opening theme sequence, he’s stepping into new territory with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Ratings Check-In: Which New Shows Are Likely to Be Renewed?
With shows already on or soon going on midseason break, it’s the perfect time to check in to see how the new fare has been doing. Some freshman shows have already received full-season orders (including the three CBS dramas, along with one each from ABC and NBC), while we already know that others will be capped at the original 13 episodes (the two CW spinoffs). But that doesn’t mean that Walker Independence or The Winchesters won’t be renewed, just like it doesn’t mean shows like Fire Country, Quantum Leap, and The Rookie: Feds will be.
‘Dead To Me’: How a Series About Grief Became My Comfort Show
“You don’t think every experience is the universe trying to teach us something?” a curious Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) asks her best friend, cynical and straight-laced Jen Harding (Christina Applegate), in the final season of Netflix‘s Dead To Me. Jen’s response is one of reproach, but as I watched the episode, I found myself taken aback by the question. Before screeners hit my inbox over a month before the show’s public release, I had already been personally mourning the ending of this series the same way some people prepare to say goodbye to a person; despite working in the entertainment industry there have been very few shows that I’ve become attached to enough to watch every episode of, invest myself in, and feel connected to on more than just an enjoyment level.
‘A Tale of Two Christmases’: Kat Barrell on Exploring Life’s Options With Holiday Magic
Emma (Wynonna Earp‘s Kat Barrell) lives two Christmases over the holidays thanks to a little magic in her latest Hallmark movie. In A Tale of Two Christmases (premiering November 26), the aspiring architect misses her flight home and celebrates with her crush, Max (Evan Roderick) and his friends in Chicago. In a parallel universe she does make it home and enjoys holiday traditions with her family and longtime friend Drew (Chandler Massey) in Vermont.
‘Krapopolis’: Creator Dan Harmon Talks Deconstructing Politics & ‘Community’ (VIDEO)
Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is the king of cartoons for the current generation of adult animation, and now he’s getting ready to premiere his latest offering Krapopolis on the highly coveted Animation Domination block on Fox. In an interview with TV Insider, Harmon sat with Damian Holbrook...
‘Willow’ Star Warwick Davis on Revisiting the Fantasy Franchise
Warwick Davis knows an epic story when he sees one. The man who made his mark in two franchises — as Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars and both Griphook and Filius Flitwick in Harry Potter — says he “always wanted to revisit the character” that placed him at the center of all the action: the title would-be sorcerer from Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film Willow.
Trevor Donovan on Great American Family Controversy: ‘People Should Be and Believe What They Want’
90210 alum Trevor Donovan has responded to the latest controversy surrounding the Great American Family (GAF) network and Candace Cameron Bure‘s comments about “traditional marriage.”. The actor, who is under a long-term deal with GAF, opened up about the divisive comments made by Bure to The Wall Street...
‘BMF’ Trailer: Season 2 Explores the Flenory Brothers’ Expansion Into a National Drug Empire (VIDEO)
Starz has released the trailer for the second season of the Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson-produced series BMF, inspired by the true story of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest Tee.”. In the footage above, we open in the late ’80s in Detroit,...
The ‘Ghosts’ Cast Previews Their Magical, Hallmark-Inspired Holiday Episode
You aren’t the only one who loves Hallmark Christmas movies! As we’ll see when CBS’ Ghosts decks the halls on December 15 in a festive two-parter, Sam (Rose McIver) is also a fan. She wants to play merry matchmaker when her sister-in-law Bela (Punam Patel) brings her hopelessly devoted platonic pal Eric (Andrew Leeds) to haunted Woodstone Mansion for the holidays.
How to Watch Rankin/Bass Christmas Classics on TV This Holiday Season
You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, we’re telling you why: Rankin/Bass is coming to screen. Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass’ animated holiday specials have become a seasonal staple on TV — with classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town hitting ABC and CBS this yuletide season and many more airing on Freeform and AMCx.
What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in December 2022
Netflix is gearing up for a solid lineup heading into December with plenty to binge this holiday season. Among the highlights to look forward to is a special presentation from David Letterman with the President of Ukraine in My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Other must-see titles include Season 3 of Emily in Paris, Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion, Season 5 of The Circle, Firefly Lane, The Recruit, and The Witcher: Blood Origin among others.
Netflix Announces Earlier Premiere Date For ‘You’ Season 4
Fans of psychological thriller You have something to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day as Netflix has announced that Season 4 will premiere one day earlier than expected. The streamer made the announcement revealing that Part 1 of the upcoming season will land on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with...
‘Wednesday’: The Cast Plays Addams Family Superlatives (VIDEO)
Wednesday has arrived on Netflix, and with it, the dawning of a new era for the Addams Family. Over the years, the iconic clan has graced televisions, movie screens, and more, but none have focused quite so much on fan-favorite Wednesday Addams until now. Jenna Ortega takes on the titular role as the dark and moody daughter to Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), exploring the character’s teen years at Nevermore Academy.
‘Firefly Lane’ Final Season: Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke Answer Burning Questions
Firefly Lane is finally coming back December 2 on Netflix. The second season will be its last, and Sarah Chalke says Season 2 will hit you in the same heartstrings as Season 1. “The show makes you laugh, cry, and then some; like Season 1 — to the power of...
Netflix Reveals First Look Images From Upcoming ‘Luther’ Film (PHOTOS)
Idris Elba‘s DCI John Luther seems to be leaving the streets of London and heading to new territory judging by the first images from Netflix‘s upcoming Luther film. The forthcoming feature will see The Wire alum reprise the lead role he played across five seasons of the popular British crime thriller. As the new photos show, Elba is sporting his now signature tweed coat as he transforms into the ingenious but tormented detective. But while the dress sense might be the same, the location is not.
‘Destination Fear’ Crew on Why Their Terror Is Very Real
If you’re looking to escape from those warm and fuzzy holiday movies, Destination Fear has a gift for you. Dakota Laden and his sister Chelsea Laden join friends Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder for season 4 of the hit paranormal investigative series. They fire up the RV for a road trip paved in terror, spending their evenings’ lights out inside America’s most haunting locations.
