Top Hiking Dog Breeds
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Have you hiked with your dog before? In general, most dogs enjoy being outside, especially in areas where they can roam freely and discover new things. And due to the fact that dogs typically enjoy long walks filled with interesting smells, hiking with dogs is a popular activity with pet owners. Many dogs enjoy going on hikes. It helps them exercise both their body and mind.
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
Watch: Puppy rejected by his mother is adopted by a CAT!
Video shows momma cat welcoming an abandoned puppy into her feline family
lovemeow.com
Kitten is Accepted by a Cat and Her Litter of Eight and It Changes Everything
A kitten was accepted by a cat and her litter of eight, and it changed everything. A tiny grey kitten named Buffy was born to a feral cat and ended up being the sole survivor of her litter. Her cat mother didn't show any interest in raising her kittens, and Buffy had to be hand-reared around the clock.
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Pomeranians, Poodles, and Other Purebred Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill and Moved to N.Y. Shelter
North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) is looking after a pack of over 50 purebred pooches. The animal welfare organization, based in Port Washington, New York, and National Mill Dog Rescue worked together to save dozens of dogs and puppies from a Missouri puppy mill. On Nov. 11, 57 canines...
kmvt
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
Ticked-Off Bison Brutally Headbutts Moron Who Pet Its Head: VIDEO
A simple rule most Yellowstone National Park tourists can’t understand: Don’t mess with the bison. In this viral clip posted to Instagram, one tourist walks right up to a massive bison and repeatedly pats it on the head. When the man first approaches the bison, it looked like...
'Chaos' As Giant Newfoundland Dog Tries To Squeeze on Sofa With Owner
A Newfoundland puppy not realizing he's too big for sofa snuggles has put the internet in absolute hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Shauna (@shaunaconno) on October 31, Franklyn the Newfoundland can be seen trying—and failing—to squeeze onto the sofa with his dad Travis. Despite being...
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears
A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
Bald Eagle Handed Rude Awakening Trying To Eat A Tiny Crab, Gets A Big Claw To The Face
We all know Bald Eagles as the kings of the skies here in North America. They’re relentless hunters, yet also graceful, majestic birds that are willing to do whatever they can to provide for both themselves and their eaglets. We’ve seen a number of wild videos featuring Bald Eagles,...
Giant Moth with 'Baby Xenomorph' Skull Face Horrifies the Internet
"As the caterpillar grows it develops the skull pattern as a defence strategy to shock potential predators," conservation officer Mick Andren told Newsweek.
Why Does Your Dog Put Their Paws On You?
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Most dog owners have probably had their dog paw at their legs. While some may dismiss this behavior as an annoyance, it is actually your dog’s attempt to connect with you. And it can suggest something very nice.
French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes
BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
Cavapoo Puppy Hiding Between Human Dad's Legs Melts Hearts: 'Safe Space'
A cuteness overload video of a tiny puppy in his safe place has amassed over 8.7 million views on TikTok. In the video, posted to the page @lifeofpeeko, Peeko the 5-month-old toy Cavapoo from Queensland, Australia, can be seen in the yard with her human dad sitting on his knees behind her. He puts her on the grass as her mom behind the camera calls her over, only to run back to dad and situate herself safely between his knees, poking her head out from between his arms, ears flapping. The text reads, "My Dad's arms are the safest place in the world," while the caption says "I'm just gonna stay here forever thanks."
Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time
Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video
A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
'Sweet' Dog Mauled to Near Death Rescued From Pit Bull Fighting Ring
The heartwarming story of a dog that was rescued in Bahrain after he was discovered barely breathing has inspired people around the world. Sparrow is a pit bull and his long road to recovery started in May 2022 when Soha Al-Awadhi discovered him lying on the roadside. Al-Awadhi is a...
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
a-z-animals.com
See a Donkey Protect a Herd of Sheep From 2 Pitbulls
In a beautiful yard full of green grass and a pile of lumber, you see two dogs approaching. One doggie is brown, and one is white. They both also have noses to the ground like they are conducting an investigation or are trying to put an animal to the scent they are tracking. The greenness of the grass shows the contrast between both dogs’ fur. While the two dogs are together, they prefer doing their own thing. Neither seems to be the leader of the two-dog pack.
