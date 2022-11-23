ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Arsenal plans lighting ceremony, family fun

The Rock Island Arsenal annual tree lighting ceremony and activities will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Heritage Hall and Lock & Dam Lounge in Building 60. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as the Grinch. Also featured will be the Holiday...
ourquadcities.com

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served. Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Experience holiday magic at Christmas in LeClaire

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Cookie sale, lunch and crafters, Masonic Lodge. 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Crafts, silent auction and baked goods, LeClaire Civic Center. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Watch master carver Luke Travers create wooden shoes, LeClaire Civic Center.
LE CLAIRE, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘Santa Claus: The Musical’ is coming to Circa ’21

You better watch out, you better not cry. A certain big, jolly old elf will be coming to Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse before he makes his global gift-giving journey Christmas Eve. The family adventure “Santa Claus: The Musical” will run Dec. 3 to 18 at the dinner theater, 1828 3rd Ave.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf Police, CASI present Senior Tree

The Bettendorf Police Department and CASI present the 2022 Senior Tree, benefiting seniors in need. The Senior Tree is at the Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State St. After picking an ornament from the tree, buy the gift(s) for a local senior and return them to the police department with the ornament. The packages should not be wrapped (they can be delivered in a gift bag.)
BETTENDORF, IA
97X

A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend

Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Timber Lake Playhouse brings Plaid Tidings for the holidays

Get into the holidays spirit as the legendry Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with plaid tidings!. Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP) closes the 2022 season with ‘Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings,’ a musical featuring the greatest holiday hits of the ages. Filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized,” the Plaids return for another posthumous performance to bring harmony into a discordant world. Fans will love familiar favorites, from comedy routines to sounds of the season.
MOUNT CARROLL, IL
KWQC

Thanksgiving out, Black Friday shopping in

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Shoppers were up early and out snagging deals on black Friday across the country and in the Quad Cities. This black Friday may be unlike what we’ve seen in years. One shopper tells us how better prepared he was this time around. ”I think this...
DAVENPORT, IA
wgil.com

Long Time Register-Mail Editor Tom Martin Leaving For Quad Cities

Register-Mail editor Tom Martin is starting a new venture as editor of the Quad City Times and the Argus-Dispatch. He spent 19 years as editor of the Register-Mail. Tom and former co-worker Jay Redfern joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about his time here and his new gig.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Delicious new items at Fareway are featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares delicious new items at Fareway in this Fareway Cooking Segment. If it carries a Fairway name you know the quality is going to be great and the price point is going to be fair. So if your family is into almond milk, we now have the unsweetened original and then also unsweetened vanilla.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Record number of Black Friday shoppers expected

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This year's Black Friday shopping spree is expected to break records. That's according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), which predicts more than 166.3 million people shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Quad Cities resident Azul Hernadez is one of those shoppers. She was waiting in...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg department responds to two fires

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires within a 12-hour period this weekend. The first structure fire occurred Friday, Nov. 25th, at 8:44 p.m., at 1094 Garden Lane, according to a Saturday release. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were showing from the single-story structure.
GALESBURG, IL

