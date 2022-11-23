Ahead of facing England, Group B got a lot more interesting as Iran kicked off Friday by defeating Wales 2-0 in a match that also saw keeper Wayne Hennessy sent off with a red card. Since Wales drew with the United States in their first match before losing to Iran, this changes what the United States men's national team will likely need to do to advance. We'll get into the particulars, but the bottom line is that the United States will likely advance if they win either their match against England on Friday or Tuesday's match against Iran. So, as long as the USMNT can avoid a heavy defeat to England they're in a good place to advance. Let's take a look at the current group standings:

