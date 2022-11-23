Read full article on original website
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'
Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
Fans booed and threw beer as England's dreams of claiming their first ever victory over the USA at a World Cup tournament were crushed with a 0-0 draw on Friday, 25 November.Though Gareth Southgate had warned warned his side to up their game after their win over Iran, he did not get his desired response.The goalless match means that Three Lions have failed to secure their place in the knockout phase, ahead of their group stage match against Wales next Tuesday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CBS Sports
USA scenarios, FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket: How the USMNT can advance from Group B ahead of England match
Ahead of facing England, Group B got a lot more interesting as Iran kicked off Friday by defeating Wales 2-0 in a match that also saw keeper Wayne Hennessy sent off with a red card. Since Wales drew with the United States in their first match before losing to Iran, this changes what the United States men's national team will likely need to do to advance. We'll get into the particulars, but the bottom line is that the United States will likely advance if they win either their match against England on Friday or Tuesday's match against Iran. So, as long as the USMNT can avoid a heavy defeat to England they're in a good place to advance. Let's take a look at the current group standings:
USA fans threaten to ‘renounce citizenship’ after USMNT Twitter feed makes toe-curling Taylor Swift joke
USA soccer fans are threatening to "leave the country" after a cringeworthy Taylor Swift joke from the official USMNT feed went viral. The USA is all set to face England in a huge World Cup group-stage showdown in Qatar later today. After drawing their first game against Wales, Gregg Berhalter's...
NBC Sports
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings After Draw Vs. England
Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was the...
FOX Sports
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Poland and Saudi Arabia squared off in the group stage of the World Cup. Poland’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a shot on goal early in the first half from Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Kanno. Poland’s Piotr Zielinski found the back of the net for a goal to give Poland an early lead. In 46’ Szczęsny struck again and saved a penalty kick from Salem Al Dawsari. Szczęsny continued to keep showing off saving more shots on goal to keep Saudi Arabia off the board. Robert Lewandowski hit the post on his first shot on goal, but came back in the 81' minute for his first FIFA World Cup goal. Poland won 2-0 giving Poland its largest win in a World Cup match since 2002.
Cristiano Ronaldo Eats Something From Pants During World Cup, Confuses Fans
CR7 is currently without a club side following his acrimonious departure from Manchester United.
Fuming Ghana boss sarcastically congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring ‘with special gifts from the referee’
SEETHING Ghana boss Otto Addo blamed "special gifts from the referees" for a landmark Cristiano Ronaldo goal. Addo reacted sarcastically after Ronaldo become the only player to ever score at five World Cups as Portugal sneaked a dramatic 3-2 win. The German-born Ghanaian was unhappy at ref Ismail Elfath failing...
World Cup fans’ party cancelled after Qatar ‘imposes’ alcohol restrictions
A World Cup party has been cancelled after Qatari authorities “imposed” changes to restrict alcohol sales, organisers said.Fan charity Gol Cymru was looking to build on the success of its parties held either side of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the USA with a second round of events for Friday’s fixture with Iran.But they said they were told at the last minute of new conditions preventing alcohol sales before 12pm, leading to them cancelling their pre-match event at the InterContinental Doha hotel, in the West Bay area of the city.Wales’ crunch group B fixture against Iran kicks off at...
AOL Corp
World Cup fans offered refunds after housing didn't have toilets
Stranded World Cup fans who hoped to stay in "fan villages" are being offered full refunds by the Supreme Committee in charge of organizing the event, according to ESPN. Those fans were left without acceptable accommodations after "fan village" sites were left without basic amenities, like toilets and wash basins. The "fan villages" were constructed to allow World Cup fans to attend the event cheaply. For $200 a night, fans believed they would be staying in a converted shipping container furnished with basic amenities. When those fans arrived, they discovered some of the sites were unfinished and still under construction.
Yardbarker
Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history
It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
U.S. Soccer Fans Furious After Starting Lineup Revealed For England Game
The U.S. Men's National Team has announced its official starting lineup for this afternoon's highly-anticipated World Cup matchup against England. There's a notable absence from this starting 11 — 20-year-old midfielder Gio Reyna. There's a large portion of American soccer fans who are frustrated by this lineup decision from...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Mbappe lifts France 2-1 over Denmark
Kylian Mbappe continued to etch his name in FIFA World Cup lore as his two-goal performance lifted France over Group D foe Denmark by a final score of 2-1 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Mbappe, who helped lead France to a 2018 World Cup title and won...
Pitt football players go viral with bizarre, hilarious sideline moment
There wasn’t much on-field drama to speak of in Saturday’s football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and their ACC rivals, the Miami Hurricanes. The Panthers cruised to a 42-16 victory over the Hurricanes. But while what happened on the field wasn’t particularly dramatic, we can’t say the same about the sideline. Miami scored a pair Read more... The post Pitt football players go viral with bizarre, hilarious sideline moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 Mexico vs. Argentina start time, betting odds, line: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets
Argentina and Mexico are both in a critical spot on Saturday when they square off in a Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina come off one of the most stunning upsets in World Cup history, a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi set them up with a 1-0 lead on a penalty, but the Saudis cashed in twice in the second half. Mexico settled for a 0-0 draw against Poland when star goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saved a penalty from world-class striker Robert Lewandowski in the second half. La Albiceleste have reached every World Cup since 1970 and have failed to advance just once, winning titles in 1978 and 1986. El Tri have advanced in seven straight World Cups and were knocked out in the Round of 16 each time.
Sporting News
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
NPR
The Concerning Case Of The 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar
The world's eyes are on the 32 national soccer teams hoping to win big at this year's FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar. It's the first time the competition is being hosted in the Middle East. And while fans from across the globe descend on the tiny host country to cheer on their favorite teams, controversy has taken center stage.
‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
'I was clear... coach's decision': Tetchy Gregg Berhalter responds to criticism of leaving Gio Reyna on the bench in USA's World Cup tie with Wales and offers no guarantees the Borussia Dortmund star will face England
USA coach Gregg Berhalter resisted the urge to hit back at critics who questioned why he left Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna as a sub in the 1-1 draw against Wales. Berhalter was asked again on Thursday why Reyna was left out and if the attacker is available to play against England.
