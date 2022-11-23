ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMTW

Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham

TOPSHAM, Maine — A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
TOPSHAM, ME
WMTW

Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say

WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in crash in Gray

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant View...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WMTW

Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged

LEWISTON, Maine — The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his initial court appearance virtually in Lewiston District Court on Monday. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield's lawyer told the judge Monday that his client understands...
POLAND, ME
WMTW

Augusta police arrest man accused of stealing police cruiser

AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta Police say they’ve launched an internal investigation after a squad car was stolen Saturday. “An Officer from the Augusta Police Department was at the police station taking a report in the lobby. When the Officer went back outside to return to his marked police cruiser, it was gone,” the agency stated in a release.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Man charged with OUI following deadly August crash in York County

SANFORD, Maine — A man has been arrested following a crash that killed a woman in August in York County. The Sanford Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Cody Michaud on a charge of operating under the influence involving a death. Officials say Michaud hit another car on...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

New transitional housing plan for asylum-seekers arriving in Southern Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments, as association that coordinates actions by Portland and two dozen other municipalities in Southern Maine, envisions building 200 modest homes to temporarily house asylum-seeking families. GPCOG is eyeing an undeveloped 20-acre lot for sale in Portland's Riverton neighborhood for Safe...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Water leak in Lewiston repaired

LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
AUGUSTA, ME

