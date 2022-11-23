Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WMTW
Friend of Poland murder suspect shared videos in an effort to access extended care
POLAND, Maine — Loved ones of a murder suspect in Poland say they desperately tried to get help for a man who is now accused of killing his brother. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder for the death of Gabe Damour. A longtime friend of Butterfield said, years ago,...
WMTW
Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham
TOPSHAM, Maine — A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
WMTW
Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say
WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
WMTW
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in crash in Gray
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant View...
WMTW
Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged
LEWISTON, Maine — The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his initial court appearance virtually in Lewiston District Court on Monday. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield's lawyer told the judge Monday that his client understands...
WMTW
Augusta police arrest man accused of stealing police cruiser
AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta Police say they’ve launched an internal investigation after a squad car was stolen Saturday. “An Officer from the Augusta Police Department was at the police station taking a report in the lobby. When the Officer went back outside to return to his marked police cruiser, it was gone,” the agency stated in a release.
WMTW
Man charged with OUI following deadly August crash in York County
SANFORD, Maine — A man has been arrested following a crash that killed a woman in August in York County. The Sanford Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Cody Michaud on a charge of operating under the influence involving a death. Officials say Michaud hit another car on...
WMTW
New transitional housing plan for asylum-seekers arriving in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments, as association that coordinates actions by Portland and two dozen other municipalities in Southern Maine, envisions building 200 modest homes to temporarily house asylum-seeking families. GPCOG is eyeing an undeveloped 20-acre lot for sale in Portland's Riverton neighborhood for Safe...
WMTW
Pick-up crashes head-on with dump truck in Naples, causes extensive damage
A head-on crash involving a dump truck and a pick-up truck sent a person to the hospital Monday morning. Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies, Maine State Police troopers and Naples Fire and EMS all responded to the scene along Sebago Road around 7:45 a.m. According to officials, the truck was heading...
WMTW
Deputies: Driver killed in Naples crash after fleeing separate collision
NAPLES, Maine — A young man is dead after he fled the scene of a crash and eventually collided with a tree, investigators say. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Gardner, 19, rear-ended another car in the area of Routes 302 and 35 in Naples. Responders...
Dining Out in 1982 Portland, Maine, Was Delicious and Cheap
Remember the good old days when gas cost less than a dollar and the mall still had Woolworth?. I'm talking about the 80s, folks. It was decade of decadence, incredible music and movies, and going out to eat for less than $100. You might be saying, "Wait, Chris. There is...
WMTW
Water leak in Lewiston repaired
LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
WMTW
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
WMTW
LIVE: Court hearing for truck driver accused of hitting, killing New Hampshire state trooper
A court hearing is scheduled Monday for the tractor-trailer driver accused of hitting and killing New Hampshire state trooper Sgt. Jesse Sherrill. Jay Paul Medeiros is charged with negligent homicide and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. An arraignment and dispositional conference are scheduled for the case on Monday. It's...
WMTW
'He's gonna kill somebody': Poland murder suspect was denied long-term mental health care despite pleas
POLAND, Maine — Thirty-four-year-old Justin Butterfield is accused of murdering his brother, 38-year-old Gabe Damour, on Thanksgiving morning in Poland, but Butterfield's ex-girlfriend says the man who allegedly committed the crime is not the man she once knew. "I don't truly think Justin was responsible for this," said Yaicha...
Comments / 0